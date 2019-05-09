Captain Marvel is coming home, and perhaps sooner than we may have expected. Disney and Marvel Studios have revealed the release dates for the digital and Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD versions of the most recent solo entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which stars Brie Larson as the titular hero. Captain Marvel will arrive on Digital HD on May 28, with the Blu-ray and 4K releases scheduled for June 11. The studio has also released a new trailer that highlights some of what we can expect from Carol Danvers when the action comes home.

The trailer is a nice little tribute to the movie itself, focusing heavily on Samuel L. Jackson's 90s version of Nick Fury. The video brings in some clips of a few other big name MCU heroes to help show that Carol Danvers has her place right alongside them. It's then a pretty nice supercut of great moments from the movie, many of which that we didn't see in previous trailers. Much of that having to do with what could be considered giving a bit too much away, if not venturing into flat-out spoiler territory.

This home video release trailer also gives a taste of what we can expect in terms of bonus features, as it boasts "tons of bonus you didn't see in theaters." There will be a featurette titled The Origin of Nick Fury, as well as extended and deleted scenes and a Marvel gag reel. As of this writing, a whole, comprehensive list of special features hasn't been revealed. Though, we would expect that to be coming our way sooner rather than later, now that the release date has been firmed up.

Related: Captain Marvel Glides Past $1B at the Worldwide Box Office

Marvel Studios also revealed several various versions of the physical release that are exclusive to certain retailers. Best Buy will have a steelbook version of the movie, which retails for $34.99. Target also has an exclusive version that comes with a gallery book and also goes for $34.99. The 4K Ultra HD edition, which is available at a variety of retailers, is going for $29.99 and the Blu-ray combo pack will set fans back $24.99. For anyone who wants to go the cheaper route, the DVD runs just $19.99. Digital copies vary in price from retailer to retailer, and depending on the definition quality one wants to spring for. The spread is between $14.99 and $24.99.

Captain Marvel, directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, proved to be a smash success, bringing in $1.12 billion at the box office. Pre-orders for the movie are available now at the retailer of your choice. We've also included the various version of the covers from the retailer exclusives, which you can check out below. To pre-order the movie, head on over to DisneyMovieRewards.com. Be sure to check out the home video release trailer below as well.