The Marvel Cinematic Universe has another hit on its hands. Captain Marvel, which stars Brie Larson, was easily able to take the number one spot at the box office this weekend with an impressive $153 million domestic haul. However, it's the global numbers that make the Carol Danvers standalone movie the highest grossing debut for a female-led movie of all time, both worldwide and domestically, thanks to earning $455 globally. The movie easily beats the previous record, which was Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast with $357 million. Additionally, the Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure now has the record for second-largest global debut of a comic book adaptation behind Avengers: Infinity War at $640.5 million. Domestically, Captain Marvel easily beat Wonder Woman's $103 million for highest domestic opening of a female-led movie.

Captain Marvel was also the latest victim of review bombing on Rotten Tomatoes earlier this week from trolls who were trying to sink the user score and hurt the box office opening for the movie. Obviously, that effort, even with the use of bots to flood the popular review site with nearly 60,000 bogus reviews, had little to no effect on Captain Marvel's opening. Captain Marvel came in right where it was estimated to earn in North America and overachieved globally, which is a cause of celebration for Marvel Studios and MCU fans who have been waiting for the first female-led movie from the studio.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World took the second box office spot this weekend with $14.6 million. The final movie in the trilogy has been getting rave reviews as a fitting close to the franchise. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral ended up at number three this weekend having brought in $12 million for a grand total of $46.1 million globally since it opened in theaters two weeks ago. It is the eleventh and final installment of the Madea franchise.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part came in at number four this weekend, having brought in $3.8 million. The long-awaited sequel has been underperforming at the box office since its release five weeks ago. To date, the movie has only brought in $164.4 million globally. Alita: Battle Angel took the fifth position with $3.2 million, while Green Book continues to earn, thanks to the Academy Awards boost. The movie came in at number six this weekend with $2.4 million.

Rebel Wilson's Isn't It Romantic took the seventh spot this weekend after bringing in $2.4 million. Fighting with My Family came in at number eight having earned $2.1 million, and has earned over $18.6 million since debuting in theaters four weeks ago. Finally, Greta took the number nine spot with $2.1 million, while Apollo 11 took the tenth spot, having earned $1.3 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

