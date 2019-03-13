Last weekend, Marvel gave the box office a much-needed shot in the arm with Captain Marvel, which brought in a truly impressive $153.4 million domestically, on its way to a $455 million global opening. The hot streak for Marvel Studios is set to continue as their newest hero will once again win the weekend as a trio of newcomers will fall well short of taking the box office crown. This weekend's new releases include Paramount's Wonder Park, Lionsgate's Five Feet Apart and Focus Features' Captive State.

Captain Marvel, which comes from directing duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, will easily win its second weekend at the box office. The question is, by how much? Either way, it's going to be a landslide, but it's a matter of how steep the drop off is going to be. Estimates have its total landing between $70 and $85 million, which is a pretty major difference. No matter what, this one is already another huge success for the MCU, as the Brie Larson-led comic book adaptation has earned $524 million worldwide as of this writing.

There was a pretty significant campaign via some internet trolls who were trying to derail the success of Captain Marvel ahead of its release by review bombing Rotten Tomatoes. This prompted the review aggregator to make changes to their site. Ultimately, it seems that those attempts were futile. Barring a total disaster in the weeks to come, the movie is very likely to cross the $1 billion mark before its run wraps up.

The animated Wonder Park and the family-friendly Five Feet Apart, which is going for the young adult audience, could be in a somewhat tight race. However, there are more kid-friendly options out there right now, with The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (which should come in at the number four spot this week). With that in mind, I give the edge to Five Feet Apart for the number two spot, with between $10 and $12 million. The movie centers on a pair of teens who fall in love and are both being treated for cystic fibrosis and must remain several feet apart from one another at all times to be safe.

As for Wonder Park, the animated feature sees a girl discovering that her imaginary theme park is actually real. The Nickelodeon flick should be dancing around the $10 million range as well. Though, considering its reported $80 million production budget, that's a pretty rough start. Captive State, the sci-fi alien thriller from director Rupert Wyatt starring John Goodman, will miss out on the top five this weekend, as its tracking for around $3 million, which is a really rough start. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 Captain Marvel 2 Five Feet Apart 3 Wonder Park 4 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 5 Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral 6 Captive State 7 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part 8 Alita: Battle Angel 9 Green Book 10 Isn't It Romantic