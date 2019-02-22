Brie Larson has had to clarify some of her comments about the press. The actress is in the middle of the Captain Marvel promotional campaign and she had a few thoughts about changing the press junket to make them more inclusive to everybody, not just the predominately white male members of the press. Throughout her years of acting, the actress started to notice that there weren't too many other people, other than white males who were attending these press junkets. Her comments were later misconstrued online, which caused unneeded controversy.

In a new interview promoting Captain Marvel, Brie Larson was asked about her inclusivity comments. The Academy Award winning actress seemed unaware of a backlash over her previous statement, but had no problem explaining exactly what she meant. Larson isn't looking for less white male journalists, she's looking for more journalists from all walks of life. She explains.

"What I'm looking for is to bring more seats up to the table. No one is getting their chair taken away. There's not less seats at the table, there's just more seats at the table."

Brie Larson's original thoughts on inclusiveness in the press stemmed from an interview that she did last week with Marie Claire. Keah Brown was specifically asked to interview Larson and she wanted to know why. Brown noted how unusual it was to have a request like that and Larson explained exactly why she specifically asked for her. She had this to say.

"About a year ago, I started paying attention to what my press days looked like and the critics reviewing movies, and noticed it appeared to be overwhelmingly white male. So, I spoke to Dr. Stacy Smith at the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, who put together a study to confirm that. Moving forward, I decided to make sure my press days were more inclusive. After speaking with you, the film critic Valerie Complex and a few other women of color, it sounded like across the board they weren't getting the same opportunities as others. When I talked to the facilities that weren't providing it, they all had different excuses."

Obviously, people only read the headlines and thought that Brie Larson was bashing white male journalists. Her comments were seemingly taken out of context, which started a backlash from men who believed that they were being attacked by the actress. Bad news spreads fast, but Brie Larson claims she wasn't trying to take anything away from anyone, she was just pointing out a fact and revealing that she is going to use her power to make sure that more people get to interview her and transmit her thoughts.

Captain Marvel is only a few weeks away from hitting theaters and there has already been a movement to take the movie down with fake reviews. This happens pretty much every time Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm put out movies under the Disney umbrella. With that being said, early reactions to the standalone Carol Danvers movie have been generally positive and MCU fans are looking forward to see what Captain Marvel brings to the table.

