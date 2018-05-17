Captain Marvel is currently in production and Agent Phil Coulson actor Clark Gregg was recently interviewed about his involvement in the project. Gregg wasn't able to say much, but he did gush about how great Brie Larson is as Carol Danvers, declaring that "she's killing this role." Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were extremely excited to see that Clark Gregg was going to be featured on the big screen again and are hoping that this role will lead to more of Agent Coulson in the future of the MCU.

When asked about Captain Marvel, Clark Gregg talked about the film taking place in the early 1990s, noting that there's a lot of M.C. Hammer pants on set, which was a pretty slick way of diverting attention away from talking about anything specific about the upcoming movie. While tight-lipped about the specifics, Gregg had no problem complimenting his co-star Brie Larson. The actor even commented on her Academy Award winning status, declaring that she's one of the best actresses working today. He had this to say.

"Brie Larson is amazing. Amazing person, amazing actor and she's killing this role. It's an amazing cast... She's amazing... Everyone knows she won an Oscar... and she's really special."

This isn't the first time that Brie Larson and Clark Gregg have worked together. The two starred in 2006's big screen adaptation of Hoot when Larson was 15-years old. Gregg mentioned that it was nice to be able to work with her after not seeing her for so long. For those who don't recall, Hoot is a family comedy based on Carl Hiaasen's novel of the same name. Reactions were mixed to say the least, but it was the first time that Brie Larson and Clark Gregg met.

Captain Marvel is being hyped as the movie that will redefine the MCU and change the face of the comic book movie genre, which puts the project under immense pressure. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers is rumored to be a large factor of the MCU moving forward and her role in Avengers 4 is reportedly very important. However, we still have a year to go before that movie hits theaters. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Captain Marvel does when it's released in March.

There have been a ton of set pictures from Captain Marvel that have leaked online over the last few months. While nothing about the story has been given away, we have been able to get a good look at Brie Larson in action in her green Kree suit as well as some cool shots of Samuel L. Jackson's young Nick Fury, pre-eyepatch. In addition to the major hype surrounding Captain Marvel, it will also be the first female-led movie from the MCU, which puts it in direct competition with the DCEU's Wonder Woman, so expect a lot of comparisons when the movie comes out. You can check out the rest of what Clark Gregg had to say about working with Brie Larson in Captain Marvel below, thanks to the People TV Twitter account.