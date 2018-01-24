Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel will be the next MCU movie to go into production, and while it was believed to start shooting in March, new photos from an Atlanta set seem to indicate that filming has already begun. Just yesterday, new photos surfaced from the Atlanta set of an "upcoming Marvel project" that featured Nick Fury and Maria Hill (Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders), which some have said are for Captain Marvel, and others contend are for Avengers 4. These photos curiously arrive in a window supposedly after Avengers 4 wrapped and before Captain Marvel begins, with conflicting reports about where these images may be coming from.

A Brie Larson fan Twitter account posted the photos taken from the Atlanta set, pointing out that Captain Marvel is actually slated to be filmed in California. The Twitter account for Omega Underground responded to these photos, stating that the "talk" is these Atlanta shoots are for Avengers 4. Omega Underground revealed there is a casting call for pedestrian extras that specifically mentioned Avengers, while reiterating Captain Marvel will be predominantly shot in Los Angeles, with the possibility of a shoot in Louisiana as well. Brie Larson was spotted on the Avengers 4 set back in September, confirming that Carol Danvers will have a presence in that movie, so if this new Atlanta shoot is for Avengers 4, it wouldn't be surprising to find Brie Larson on the set. However, there was a report from November that seems to indicate these are from Captain Marvel.

A report from MCU Exchange back in November confirmed that the Captain Marvel production will take place in Los Angeles, shifting from the studio's normal hub in Atlanta, with production to fully start in early March, with filming running until mid-July, which could likely coincide with San Diego Comic-Con. That report also revealed that the studio is trying to fill out the cast because they planned to film Captain Marvel scenes for one week in late January, although it wasn't specified if that week-long January shoot would be in Atlanta. Given these photos surfacing from Atlanta, paired with this report, it's just as possible this shoot is for Captain Marvel, although neither Omega Underground's report, nor MCU Exchange's report have been confirmed. Regardless, something Marvel-related is being shot in Atlanta this week, and now we know Brie Larson is a part of it.

Given both of these conflicting reports, it would make more sense that this shoot is for Captain Marvel, since Samuel L. Jackson was already confirmed to return as Nick Fury, who will be "de-aged" since this movie is set in the 1990s. There are rumors that this movie will show exactly what happened to Nick Fury's eye, resulting in him having to wear his iconic eyepatch for decades. Plus, Nick Fury and Maria Hill were never confirmed for Avengers 4, although there were rumors that Nick Fury could be back in Avengers 4. Unfortunately, these photos don't show Brie Larson in costume, or with her iconic Captain Marvel mohawk, and it remains to be seen when we'll get our first official look at the actress in costume.

Casting is certainly starting to ramp up for Captain Marvel, with Jude Law coming aboard to play Mar-Vell, Ben Mendelsohn, rumored to be the villainous Yon-Rogg, and the latest addition, Dewanda Wise, whose character has yet to be confirmed, although it is rumored she's playing Monica Rambeau. Marvel has set a March 8, 2019 release date, putting it directly between Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2019, and Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019. Take a look at these new photos featuring Brie Larson, courtesy of BrieLarsonCom Twitter.

📸 Brie on set this week. Reports says she was shooting #CaptainMarvel in Atlanta, even though production is set to be in California. #Avengerspic.twitter.com/iTg8D4pfSa — Marvelous Brie Larson (@brielarsoncom) January 24, 2018

Talk is these January scenes are Avengers related. — Omega Underground (@OmegaUGround) January 24, 2018