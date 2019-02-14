Brie Larson is set to make $5 million for her turn as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the single most bankable thing in Hollywood. Even on the low end these days, it's something other studios would die for.

However, Marvel Studios has been historically stingy about paying actors a ton of money up front for their first outing, which is why the payday given to Brie Larson is so impressive. Especially when compared to the salaries of other actors with their first movies in the MCU.

Going back to where it all began, Robert Downey Jr. was paid $500,000 for his role in Iron Man. But, at the time, he was more or less washed up and was far from the global superstar he is today. Not to mention that nobody knew if this MCU thing was going to work out and most of these characters weren't all that well known to those who weren't hardcore comic book readers. And, in the years since, Downey has made more than his fair share from his various turns as Tony Stark.

Related: Captain Marvel Rating Revealed, Won't Be Heading to Netflix

Perhaps the most astonishing number is Chris Hemsworth being paid just $150,000 for Thor. Again, he's since made millions, but that's a fairly shocking figure. Chris Evans was paid $1 million for his role in Captain America: The First Avengers and, more recently, Chadwick Boseman made $2 million for Black Panther, after first making his debut in Civil War.

That makes Brie Larson's $5 million figure all the more impressive. The Oscar winner hasn't appeared in any other MCU movies so far and this is actually the first-ever solo title to be fronted by a female hero in this franchise to date. While Larson admits there is a question of whether or not this will work, it's not a risk to have a woman open a movie, as they've been doing it for decades.

"There's this sense of setting this thing up. I know it's exciting and fun to be like, 'Will it sink or will it float?' 'What's going to happen?' 'Can women exist in the world?' 'We're not sure yet!' But women have been opening movies since the silent era. We have been part of every major art movement. People just push us away once the movement gains momentum and act like we were never really there."

Wonder Woman, though a DC movie, proved that female-fronted superhero movies can, indeed, perform just as well, if not a lot better, than those fronted by men. With that in mind, Marvel is also planning a Black Widow solo movie with Scarlett Johansson, who has played the character for the better part of a decade. As such, she's going to reportedly see a massive $15 million payday for her work. So it would seem, the future of the MCU is going to be comprised largely of powerful women, and they're going to be rewarded for their work. Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8. This news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.