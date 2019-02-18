Captain Marvel is looking like it's going to be one of the shorter Marvel Cinematic Universe entries. It's believed that the upcoming movie will be slightly over 2 hours, which means that some scenes were probably filmed, but not used for such a tight running time. In a new interview, directors of the Carol Danvers standalone movie, Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, reveal that a pretty weird scene didn't end up making the cut. After being asked if anything good was left in the dustbin, Boden had this to say.

"That's so hard, 'cause all the good ones ended up in the final film."

After a split second, Ryan Fleck declared that MCU fans are going to have to wait until the DVD comes out to see the deleted scenes. After Fleck mentioned the DVD extras portion of Captain Marvel, Anna Boden immediately thought of a scene that she liked that did not make the final cut. As for what that is specifically, the co-director could not say, but she was able to tease it. She explains.

"That's true. There's a really kind of fascinating, bizarre, fun scene that didn't make it into the final film, but yeah, you'll have to wait for the DVD extras."

It's hard to think of DVD extras when Captain Marvel hasn't hit theaters yet, but it sounds like we'll have some unreleased gems to look forward to when the movie is available on DVD and Blu-ray. Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden were also asked about receiving advice from other MCU directors. As it turns out, the directing duo went to meet up with the Russo Brothers while they were making Infinity War and noted that they gave them a lot of confidence in moving forward because of their amazing work ethic.

Another director that was able to steer Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck in the right direction was Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. At the time, the director was just getting started with T'Challa and crew, but he offered an interesting insight, telling the directing duo that they were going to have to really "love" the character since they are going to have to spend so much time with the character when crafting the movie. He also stated that it was "intense" and "hard work." After talking to Coogler, Fleck and Boden went and changed what they were originally going to pitch to Marvel Studios.

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden did not go into specifics about how the Russo Brothers and Ryan Coogler helped them while making Captain Marvel, but it appears that Coogler may have been the deciding factor as to why they signed on with Marvel Studios in the first place. Coogler wasn't far from where the two directors were about to be, so that makes a lot of sense. As for what the "fascinating, bizarre, fun" scene is, we have a pretty long wait to see what that is. In the meantime, you can check out the interview with Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck below, thanks to the Spot.ph YouTube channel.

Related: How Captain Marvel Returns in Avengers: Endgame Leaked by Samuel L. Jackson?