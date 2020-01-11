Disney+ added Captain Marvel to their ever-expanding library during its officially launch in November. But with no new MCU movies coming until the summer, and most people too consumed with The Mandalorian upon the apps initial launch, we thought this rather dry weekend at the box office would be the perfect time to get reaquainted with Carol Danvers.

It's been nearly a year since the world was introduced to Brie Larson's take on Carol Danvers. Perhaps you've been waiting to see the movie, so right now is as good as any to jump in, with a story that helped set the tone for Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige originally hailed Carol Danvers as the strongest Marvel Cinematic Universe character to be introduced thus far. While he has since gone back and given that title to Wanda Maximoff, Captain Marvel can still pack a powerful punch and fans are looking forward to seeing where she goes next. In her own movie, we get an unorthodox origin story that really connected with audiences from all over the world. This was not a traditional origin story, as we were learning it all with Danvers as she learned it herself.

For Marvel Studios, Captain Marvel was another $1 billion+ hit that helped set the table for Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, it saw the studio practically perfect the de-aging technology that so many have since failed at, including Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese for The Irishman. Samuel L. Jackson looks completely normal as the movie goes back to Nick Fury in the early 1990s. While checking out Captain Marvel was an experience on the big screen, all of the special effects translate really well to the small screen too, which is another reason why the movie is worth checking out this weekend.

Captain Marvel came through during the final battle in Avengers: Endgame and took out Thanos' Black Order with one single human missile, which then set the stage for the rest of the heroes to concentrate on the Mad Titan. With all of her power, there's a lot of ways Captain Marvel 2 can go, so it will be interesting to see where she ends up in the galaxy when Marvel Studios starts production. Brie Larson is already starting to prepare for the sequel, though a production start date has yet to be officially announced.

Disney+ is slowly starting to build its library. Existing licensing contracts prevented the new streaming service from having all of their Marvel and Star Wars movies under one roof. With that being said, it's still going to be a little while before all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects are all on Disney+. This just gives subscribers something new to look forward to in the near future. While we wait for other titles, you can head over to Disney+ apps and DisneyPlus.com to check out Captain Marvel for the first or maybe even the third time.