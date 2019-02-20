Captain Marvel is only a few weeks away from hitting theaters and the social media embargo has officially lifted. With that being said, the first reactions are now able to be shared and they are overwhelmingly positive, with one person indicating that "Thanos is f***ed" when Avengers: Endgame makes its debut. Additionally, it appears that Goose the Cat is really a scene stealer and that there are a ton of surprises. The Captain Marvel first reactions below contain zero spoilers for the highly anticipated movie.

There have been talks about the superhero origin story running its course on the big screen as of late, but it appears that Captain Marvel was able to sidestep the traditional origin story, which had been teased by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck over the past several months. One early reaction says that the movie "has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun," while also noting that Brie Larson is "awesome" as Carol Danvers.

Goose the Cat has been talked about quite a bit lately and we have even seen some Captain Marvel promotional material with his face on it. First reactions state that cat lovers are really going to be into the movie, which sounds pretty intriguing. Additionally, the Carol Danvers standalone movie takes place in the early 1990s, and according to the first reactions, Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden nailed the time period. One person had this to say about the movie.

"Captain Marvel was a lot of fun! Just enough '90s nostalgia without overdoing it. Brie Larson is great. Ditto Sam Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn. Goose the cat is purr-fect. Some nice surprises and clever decisions throughout. Cool sci-fi elements. And funny! Thumbs up!"

Captain Marvel has a ton of interstellar action, but when it comes down to it, it is a character piece and according to first reactions, "Brie Larson's Carol Danvers does not disappoint." The performances have all been praised, but Academy Award winning Larson is doing most of the heavy lifting, though Ben Mendelsohn is also receiving a ton of praise for his role as Talos. For fans of the original comics, it looks like you won't have too much to worry about, with more than a few first reactions stating that it is faithful to the source material. One viewer explains.

Related: Captain Marvel Is Coming to ScreenX, Watch the Fully Immersive Trailer

"Fans of Captain Marvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple."

With early box office predictions for Captain Marvel at anywhere from $100 million to $160 million, it looks like the box office is going to get that shot in the arm that it really needs at this point in time. Additionally, it looks like Marvel Studios has brought another original style of movie to their roster that fans are sure to enjoy while looking forward to Phase 4 of the MCU. You can check out some of those first reactions below, ahead of Marvel Studios' March 8th release of Captain Marvel.

Topics: Captain Marvel