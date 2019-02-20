Captain Marvel is only a few weeks away from hitting theaters and the social media embargo has officially lifted. With that being said, the first reactions are now able to be shared and they are overwhelmingly positive, with one person indicating that "Thanos is f***ed" when Avengers: Endgame makes its debut. Additionally, it appears that Goose the Cat is really a scene stealer and that there are a ton of surprises. The Captain Marvel first reactions below contain zero spoilers for the highly anticipated movie.

There have been talks about the superhero origin story running its course on the big screen as of late, but it appears that Captain Marvel was able to sidestep the traditional origin story, which had been teased by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck over the past several months. One early reaction says that the movie "has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun," while also noting that Brie Larson is "awesome" as Carol Danvers.

Goose the Cat has been talked about quite a bit lately and we have even seen some Captain Marvel promotional material with his face on it. First reactions state that cat lovers are really going to be into the movie, which sounds pretty intriguing. Additionally, the Carol Danvers standalone movie takes place in the early 1990s, and according to the first reactions, Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden nailed the time period. One person had this to say about the movie.

"Captain Marvel was a lot of fun! Just enough '90s nostalgia without overdoing it. Brie Larson is great. Ditto Sam Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn. Goose the cat is purr-fect. Some nice surprises and clever decisions throughout. Cool sci-fi elements. And funny! Thumbs up!"

Captain Marvel has a ton of interstellar action, but when it comes down to it, it is a character piece and according to first reactions, "Brie Larson's Carol Danvers does not disappoint." The performances have all been praised, but Academy Award winning Larson is doing most of the heavy lifting, though Ben Mendelsohn is also receiving a ton of praise for his role as Talos. For fans of the original comics, it looks like you won't have too much to worry about, with more than a few first reactions stating that it is faithful to the source material. One viewer explains.

"Fans of Captain Marvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple."

With early box office predictions for Captain Marvel at anywhere from $100 million to $160 million, it looks like the box office is going to get that shot in the arm that it really needs at this point in time. Additionally, it looks like Marvel Studios has brought another original style of movie to their roster that fans are sure to enjoy while looking forward to Phase 4 of the MCU. You can check out some of those first reactions below, ahead of Marvel Studios' March 8th release of Captain Marvel.

Fans of #CaptainMarvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 20, 2019

The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding #CaptainMarvel to the mix. Really fell for @brielarson’s sass, strength & energy in the role. Same with @LashanaLynch too! Ben Mendelsohn is A+ casting as Talos. And yes, Goose is a scene stealer. 2nd viewing can’t come soon enough. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) February 20, 2019

Despite explosive action, #CaptainMarvel is a character piece & Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers does not disappoint. She crushes it, despite having only 10 mins of screen time sandwiched between full episodes of America’s favorite sitcom, Friends. Can't wait to see her lead Phase 4! — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) February 20, 2019

Some initial #CaptainMarvel reactions:



1. Cat people will love this movie.

2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.

3. Carol's hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.

4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol is in it. ♥️ — Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a welcome addition to the #MCU. The movie is really well done with some great moments. #benmendelsohn steals almost every scene he's in. @brielarson literally shines in the role. So ready for #AvengersEndGamepic.twitter.com/GET0socRjl — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 20, 2019

I FUCKING LOVED #CAPTAINMARVEL



Its very different than most of the MCU films and so very 90s. It's funny and fun and super empowering. It made me feel proud to be a woman.



Also, as a 90s teen, the soundtrack....oh, the soundtrack ❤ — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) February 20, 2019

#captainmarvel had space battles, car chases, an amazing 90s soundtrack and an ADORABLE 🐱! A surprisingly fun script, laughed so much!!! Great to finally see this kick-butt heroine in action 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Res8K8wMA7 — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel⁠ ⁠ is very fun. And I am thrilled to announce Brie Larson wears my EXACT SAME NINE INCH NAILS tee for more than half the film. Seriously. I’ve never seen anyone else with this shirt. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel was a lot of fun! Just enough ‘90s nostalgia without overdoing it. Brie Larson is great. Ditto Sam Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn. Goose the cat is purr-fect. Some nice surprises and clever decisions throughout. Cool sci-fi elements. And funny! Thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/PzzxXir8pZ — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) February 20, 2019

Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt0 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is a blast! Has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun. Brie Larson is awesome, and makes a fantastic first step into the MCU #CaptainMarvelpic.twitter.com/oqrRtgDQrp — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 20, 2019

Here is my reaction: CAPTAIN MARVEL ABSOLUTELY SOARS! #HigherFurtherFasterpic.twitter.com/1YEhqIQII9 — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) February 20, 2019

Marvel does a prequel right, not overexplaining too much but giving us unexpected answers in interesting ways. MCU’s most multilayered villain story. A fun 90s soundtrack, but sometimes the song choices feel too obvious. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) February 20, 2019