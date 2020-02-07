Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has debunked a Captain Marvel and Thor fan theory. The rich world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe allows for all kinds of Easter Eggs and cameos to be included in the movies. The Russo Brothers, along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, know this all too well. They also know that hardcore MCU fans are going to be looking for just about anything to be an Easter Egg or to confirm a fan theory, no matter how far out it may seem. This has happened time and time again, and it really shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The Captain Marvel and Thor rumor started back before Avengers: Endgame was released. The clip in question shows Thor getting up to retrieve his hammer as Carol Danvers watches on. When the clip leaked, it had poor audio quality. MCU fans believed that Carol Danvers was silently telling The God of Thunder, "I have telepathy." That dialogue never appeared in the final cut. Not at least when shown at 100% audio. As you can see in the clip below, the dialogue is audible at 400%. But is it a trick? Joe Russo is stating that it never happened. "No. There's no truth to that whatsoever. We buried a lot of Easter eggs in these films over the years, but that was not one that we buried," says Russo.

Joe Russo also talked about spoiler culture in the current movie climate. When Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were being made, spoilers were out of control, or at least one would have thought. Marvel Studios has a way to curb most of that, but that doesn't stop the fake news stories from traveling around. Russo Explains.

"The spoiler culture reached a frenzied peak with Endgame. It's hard to get a corporation with really lucrative characters to sell your movie as the end. And they were very committed to that. I think the audience felt that. It created an energy for wanting to see that film quickly so someone didn't ruin it for [them]."

The spoiler culture ends up working for Marvel Studios. The dedicated fans are on message boards and Reddit dissecting every little piece of footage that comes down the line, especially for Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The fans were dying to know how everything was going to work out and how it would affect the future of the MCU. Now that we know, there is still a mystery as to what will happen in Phase 4, which is again, fueling fan speculation.

Captain Marvel 2 is on the way and so is Thor: Love and Thunder. However, the two characters probably won't show up on the big screen again for a while, if at all. Brie Larson and Chris Hemsworth only had a few short scenes together, but they have a good chemistry. Sadly, they do not share telepathy, at least according to Joe Russo. You can head over to The Hollywood Reporter to check out the rest of the Joe Russo interview.