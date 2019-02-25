We have a new featurette and two new clips from Captain Marvel that help tee up the 90s action coming our way next month. We're getting dangerously close to the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will introduce us to a brand new hero, Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, as portrayed by Oscar-winner Brie Larson. As the release date fast approaches, Marvel has been slowly showing their hand and this new featurette helps set up the central conflict in the story.

The featurette brings with it some footage, but it's really more about painting a picture. Captain Marvel takes place in the 90s and sees our hero returning to Earth after a long absence in order to hunt down the evil, shape-shifting Skrulls, who are at war with her race, the Kree. The Skrulls are after something, but it hasn't been revealed what that something is just yet. Co-director Anna Boden describes the conflict like this in the clip.

"Carol knows the Skrulls have infiltrated Earth and it kind of creates this sense of paranoia. The Skrulls are after something and part of the mystery of the movie is Carol trying to figure out what they're after and getting it before they do."

We also see more of the actual transformation from the Skrulls in this featurette than we've seen previously. In addition to the behind the scenes action, Marvel also released two different clips from the movie. The first of which sees Carol Danvers interrogating Nick Fury, which means we get to see a lot of Samuel L. Jackson digitally brought back to his 90s glory. We also learn a lot about what Fury was up to prior to his days with S.H.I.E.L.D. The second clip sees Carol back on Earth before her space-bound adventures during her days in the Air Force.

The cast for this MCU installment also includes Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Jude Law and Djimon Hounsou. Ben Mendelsohn, who appears in the featurette, is on board as the main villain and leader of the Skrulls. Though full reviews haven't been released yet, early social media reactions from critics have praised Mendelsohn as a scene stealer and one of the better villains in the MCU to date.

Related: Captain Marvel Early Reactions Heap Praise on MCU Nostalgia Blast

Trolls recently started bombing the movie's Rotten Tomatoes page with negative comments far in advance of its release. Still, that doesn't seem to be hurting things any, as Carol Danvers' first solo outing is on track for a debut of $100 million or more at the box office, making this yet another success for Marvel Studios, assuming that holds up. Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8. Be sure to check out the new featurette, as well as both new clips, from the Marvel Entertainment YouTutube channel below.