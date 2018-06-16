Captain Marvel is making all kinds of Marvel history. Not only will it be the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to center on a female hero, but it's also written by women and features a woman as co-director. Now, Marvel Studios has enlisted composter Pinar Toprak to compose the score for the movie's soundtrack, marking the first time in the history of the MCU that a woman will score one of the studio's offerings. Toprak took to Instagram to confirm the news. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I'm so thrilled to finally announce that I will be scoring the upcoming Captain Marvel! It's an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe. So many thoughts racing through my head. And the main one is gratitude. I have so many people to thank for helping me on this journey but first and foremost, my incredible agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft for believing in me from day one and Dave Jordan and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. #captainmarvel"

Pinar Toprak is a bold and interesting choice for several reasons. Outside of the fact that she's the first woman to compose the score for an MCU movie, she's also easily one of the less experienced composers who has worked for Marvel Studios. She recently got her big break on SyFy's Krypton, as well as composing the music for the wildly popular game Fortnite. Prior to that, she has mostly worked on much smaller projects. This gives her the opportunity to put herself on another level. Also, the MCU has definitely suffered from a lack of memorable scores in the past, but the more out-of-the-box work done on Black Panther, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok especially have proved to be fixing that problem. Toprak has a chance to help continue that.

The MCU has been a truly groundbreaking cinematic achievement that only seems to be gaining more power over time, but if there's one thing they have been slow with, it's diversity. Though, this may be a situation of better late than never. Black Panther broke down barriers and went on to become one of their highest-grossing movies to date. Captain Marvel, even though it won't be the first female-fronted female superhero movie of the modern era, certainly has a shot at being the best.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson) direct Captain Marvel, which is nearing the end of production. The movie will be set in the 90s and Stars Brie Larson as the titular hero. Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson) and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) return as younger versions of themselves, with Lee Pace (Ronan) also set to reprise his role from Guardians of the Galaxy. Captain Marvel arrives in theaters on March 8, 2019. This was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.