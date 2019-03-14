Disney's regional offices are based in India and they are blocking Pakistan from releasing Captain Marvel. According to sources, Eveready Pictures, who distribute Disney projects in Pakistan, have not been able to come to an agreement to secure the rights to the Carol Danvers standalone movie. To date, the movie has made over $541 million globally and it would be a nice boost at the Pakistani box office to have access to the latest project from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters.

As for a reason behind the stalled negotiations, a source close to the matter alleges, "Disney India has simply refused to sell the distribution rights to the movie." Exhibitors in Pakistan are now worried that this will happen with future Disney releases, including Avengers: Endgame, Dumbo, Aladdin, Star Wars 9, and The Lion King, along with many more. Shan Lashari, the owner of Sozo World Cinema had this to say about the situation.

"We are already facing a drastic fall in revenue due to the ban on Indian films. If big ticket titles from Marvel also stop showing here, cinemas will start closing down."

On the other side of the argument, sources also say that Pakistan did not push very hard for the rights to screen Captain Marvel. Warner Bros. and DC Films' Wonder Woman was a box office failure in the country, so many in India believe that is the main reason that the first female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is not currently screening in Pakistan. While Disney is not as big in Pakistan as it is in other regions, it is an important component for the country's box office revenue.

Disney India has yet to respond to Pakistan's Captain Marvel claims. With that being said, exhibitors are hoping that this won't affect the upcoming Disney releases that are on their way this year. Dumbo hits theaters at the end of this month while Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters at the end of April. While the live-action adaptation of Dumbo might not do all that great, Endgame will certainly make a big dent. Last year's Infinity War made Rs47 Million (nearly a million dollars), in only five days at the Pakistan box office.

India and Pakistan are currently engaged in an ongoing military conflict, but it appears things are starting to cool off after the Indian Air Force violated Pakistani airspace back in February, following a suicide bombing. The aggression led to an Indian fighter jet being shot down with the pilot being taken into custody. The act of aggression has put the two country's relations at a major low point. Thankfully, things are starting to turn around, a month after the initial attack and peace talks are underway. Maybe after everything is worked out Captain Marvel will premiere in Pakistani theaters. This news was first reported by Pakistan Today.