We finally know when Captain Marvel takes place. Up to this point, it's just been clear that the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe entry will be set in the early-to-mid-90s, but the exact year hasn't been firmly placed. Until now, that is. It looks like we're going to see Carol Danvers, Nick Fury and Agent Coulson hanging out in 1995 when the movie arrives in theaters next year, and that may wind up having implications within the MCU beyond limiting what pop culture references can be used.

This news comes directly from the Disney Japan website. When translated to English, the page clearly states that Captain Marvel takes place in 1995 as part of what helps to set up the synopsis. The translation reads "The stage was 1995. The story before the formation of the Avengers." This was long before the formation of The Avengers as we know them, which didn't happen until 2012. And Iron Man wasn't even introduced to this universe until 2008, which ushered in a new, very public age of superheroes.

We've already seen how directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden are going to make use of the setting in the Captain Marvel trailer, as Carol Danvers comes crashing to Earth through the roof of a Blockbuster Video, as well as Brie Larson's character sporting a Nine Inch Nails shirt. As fun as 90s references are going to be, fans of the MCU know that things are rarely there for no reason and that the year will surely end up having some significance. But those are secrets Marvel is likely going to guard very closely.

It's also important because we haven't seen Carol Danvers in the MCU up to this point. The post-credit scene included in Infinity War showed Nick Fury sending a distress call, we're guessing to the far reaches of space, to Captain Marvel. That leads us to believe that she's been out in space doing who knows what for, well, since her movie concludes? It's hard to say since the movie hasn't been released yet, but this likely means she hasn't been seen on Earth for nearly 25 years by the time Avengers 4 rolls around. And, as we know, the remaining heroes are going to need all of the help they can get to fix the universe and handle Thanos.

While Iron Man was the start of the MCU in our eyes, it's clear these heroes have a rich, deep history that we've only begun to explore. Aside from Oscar-winner Brie Larson, the cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Clark Gregg, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn as the leader of the Skrulls. Captain Marvel arrives in theaters on March 8, 2019, just two months ahead of Avengers 4, which drops on May 3, 2019. This news comes to us from Disney Japan.