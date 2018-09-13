Last week, we were treated to a bunch of information about the upcoming Captain Marvel, but there was no update on Clark Gregg's Agent Phil Coulson. Thankfully, we now have some new information pertaining to the young Coulson and where he's at in the early 1990s when he first meets Carol Danvers. Just like the young Nick Fury, Coulson is at the beginning of his career with S.H.I.E.L.D. and is obsessed with early 90s hip hop and style, says Gregg.

Clark Gregg recently sat down for an interview to talk about Captain Marvel and Agent Coulson's part in the story. Samuel L. Jackson revealed last week that Nick Fury did not know about extraterrestrial forces in the world and beyond, and Coulson is in the same boat. Coulson is a rookie at S.H.I.E.L.D. when the movie starts. When asked what the young Agent Coulson is like, Gregg had this to say.

"He's a relatively new S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who is obsessed with M.C. Hammer and dresses just like him, and it makes Director Fury so angry. The genie pants don't really go with the Armani."

For Captain Marvel, Clark Gregg admits that he had to approach the Agent Coulson character differently, which makes perfect sense. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is used to the Agent Coulson who reached out to Tony Stark in the first Iron Man film and his role in the Avengers. Samuel L. Jackson didn't talk about playing the younger version of Nick Fury, just noting that he's a newcomer, but Gregg revealed that he had to do some extra work. Gregg had this to say about getting into character.

"There was something really special about going back to the early days when he was just kind of coming up the ranks. I had to take innocence workshops and go back to when he was a little less crusty and jaded!"

Captain Marvel will also feature the first time that the young Nick Fury and Agent Coulson meet. Clark Gregg describes it as a "meet-cute moment," and says that Samuel L. Jackson probably wouldn't refer to their introduction to each other like that. Now, MCU fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of the young Agent Coulson. We've seen images of a de-aged Jackson and it's truly remarkable how realistic the technology looks. Images of Coulson in his genie pants need to be revealed to the world.

Clark Gregg was excited to come back to the MCU on the big screen after holding down the fort on the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series, even though he had to get a trainer to get back into young man shape. The actor hopes that the visual effects team will be kind to him during the post-production process, and jokes that Robert Downey Jr. is actually 71-years old, when talking about how awesome of a job they do. You can read the rest of the interview with Clark Gregg over at Entertainment Weekly.