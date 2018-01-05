Captain Marvel is set to begin production next month and DeWanda Wise has just been cast in an unknown role opposite Brie Larson. Wise takes the role just as Netflix renewed for a second season She's Gotta Have It, the series adaptation of Spike Lee's breakthrough movie about a woman balancing a life with three lovers. Deadline reports that Captain Marvel will be DeWanda Wise's first major movie role, which is set up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, details surrounding Wise's character remain on lockdown at this time.

DeWanda Wise joins Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson, reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as a young Nick Fury, Jude Law as Doctor Walter Lawson, and Ben Mendelsohn as the villain. Wise's reported role was not disclosed, but she seems a logical choice for Monica Rambeau, the first woman to use the name "Captain Marvel." A longtime Avenger, Rambeau has often worked with Carol Danvers. She last appeared in The Ultimates using the codename Spectrum. It is not known whether Rambeau will appear in the movie and there was a casting call for a female Skrull, which Dewanda Wise could also take on.

Jude Law was another recent addition to the cast which was announced late last year. Law will be playing Doctor Walter Lawson, aka Mar-Vell, who becomes a mentor of sorts to Carol Danvers as she tries to figure out her new powers. At last year's San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced that Captain Marvel will be set in the early 90s, before the Avengers ever thought of assembling, with Samuel L. Jackson returning to reprise his role as Nick Fury. Fury will be younger in the movie and concept art shows him without an eyepatch. Production is expected to begin next month, so new information should be dropping any time now.

Captain Marvel will be Marvel's first standalone movie led by a female superhero and it has some pretty big shoes to fill after the release of the DCEU's extremely successful Wonder Woman. There were already talks about the rivalry well before Wonder Woman even hit theaters, but now the discussions are starting to get heated. Will Carol Danvers' big screen debut be able to compete with Diana Prince's movie? The MCU certainly has a better and more established track record than the DCEU, so that will definitely give Captain Marvel an upper hand, but Wonder Woman is far more popular character, so the odds are big question at this point in time.

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8th, 2019 and Brie Larson will show up as the character beforehand in Avengers 4. The movie is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck with a script written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who penned the new Tomb Raider. Like most Marvel projects, there is still quite a bit of mystery surrounding the details, but production begins soon, so more news is expected to drop soon. You can read more about the casting of DeWanda Wise in Captain Marvel via Deadline.