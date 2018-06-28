Some new concept art from Captain Marvel has made its way online and it features a few different looks at Brie Larson as Carol Danvers with different suits as well as a fresh look at Samuel L. Jackson's young Nick Fury. This new drop also came with some Avengers 4 images that had already been leaked previously. The leaked material leads one to believe that a poster release is imminent for the film, which would make sense at this time, though Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has warned that a trailer won't be released for a few months.

The newly leaked Captain Marvel concept artwork first shows off Brie Larson in the classic comic look of the suit. The red, blue, and gold suit is a striking difference from what we have seen on the set of the film, which features Brie Larson in the Kree green version. There are a few different poses that can be seen in the concept artwork as well as another look with Larson wearing her brown leather jacket from the comics over the suit.

Next up in the Captain Marvel concept art is one image of a young, two-eyed Nick Fury. We've seen some pictures from the set that feature Samuel L. Jackson with motion capture dots on his face that will allow for some digital de-aging when the film goes into post-production. However, Marvel Studios reportedly likes to do their digital effects while they shoot, so there could very well be some official imagery of Jackson's young Nick Fury already. Fury looks pretty angry in the concept art and he is wearing a button-up shirt with a tie, giving him more of the old school S.H.I.E.L.D. vibe.

Captain Marvel will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe project to be released in 2019, after the debut of next week's Ant-Man 2. There has been a huge buzz about the Carol Danvers standalone movie since it was announced that it was happening and that it included Academy Award winning actress Brie Larson. That buzz has grown considerably over the last few weeks as Kevin Feige has declared Captain Marvel the new face for Phase 4 of the MCU. Larson's character is going to be a major component for all things MCU from now on, which is a huge deal for fans.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, 2019 and since Marvel Studios isn't participating in San Diego Comic-Con this year, a trailer for the movie is a big question mark for the time being. Kevin Feige has said a few months, but that could mean anything. With that being said, it seems that we should at least have some teaser footage by the end of the summer with a full trailer at some point in the fall. While we wait for more Captain Marvel news, you can check out the leaked concept art below, provided by the AJ Designs Twitter account.