After the first photos of Brie Larson on set in Atlanta popped up yesterday, we now have our first look at her in the Captain Marvel suit. There's some confusion to what set the actress is currently on since Captain Marvel was initially supposed to have started on January 22nd in Los Angeles, leading to some speculation that she could be filming a post-credit scene for Infinity War. However, filming for Captain Marvel could have just as easily been switched to start in Atlanta.

The new image of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel features the suit that we've seen teased in concept art over the last handful of months, but instead of a red coloring, it has a green, black, and silver look. It isn't clear if we'll see another suit in the movie with the original red coloring or if this green look is new for the movie adaptation. Larson is all smiles in costume and she looks like a perfect version of Captain Marvel to swing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Over the last few weeks, we've seen Brie Larson in flight gear, reportedly gearing up to shoot her scenes from when Carol Danvers was in the Air Force. Pictures of Larson posing while stepping into a fighter jet were shared online, but this is the first look that we've seen of the actress in her full suit. An official look from Marvel Studios will more than likely be released soon since such a high-quality leak has now hit the internet.

Anthony Russo was recently interviewed and asked about the appearance of Carol Danvers in Infinity War or the still untitled Avengers 4, but he was tight-lipped and would neither confirm nor deny that she will make her first appearance in either of the movies. Russo said that Captain Marvel "may" show up, but he did not want to blow any surprises for either franchises. This new green and silver look from her suit could be the Captain Marvel of the future, paired with the Avengers. He had this to say.

"We may be depicting Carol Danvers. It's interesting when you get to play with characters in this universe, because you are dealing with actors who have been playing parts for almost a decade. It's interesting to bring new energy into the mix, especially when you're doing this massive mosaic of a story. There will be massive surprises in these stories, we won't confirm or deny, but there's certainly going to be some curveballs thrown at the audience."

Mystery still swirls around the sets of Captain Marvel and the next two Avengers movies, but at least we finally have our first look at Brie Larson fully suited up as Captain Marvel. It's only a matter of time before we get to see more images from the set, including Samuel L. Jackson as a young Nick Fury, before he received the eye patch, and the rest of the ensemble cast. You can check out the first image of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel below, courtesy of Page Six's Twitter account.