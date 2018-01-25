It's been an exciting few days for fans of Captain Marvel, especially with our first look at Brie Larson in costume. However, there was a pretty big difference to Carol Danvers' suit in the new pictures from the set. Gone are the iconic red, blue, and gold colors, which have been replaced with a green and silver color scheme. The green suit is actually Danvers' first suit, which is more than likely why it's already shown up, but impatient fans have taken to Photoshop to make their own realties with the color of the suit.

Captain Marvel will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female-led superhero movie and expectations are certainly high, especially after the success of the DCEU's Wonder Woman over the summer. During San Diego Comic-Con, we were treated to the first images of the concept art for Captain Marvel, which featured Brie Larson in the iconic red, blue, and gold Captain Marvel suit fighting in the Kree-Skrull War. The images were striking, and they've been committed to memory by fans and taken as the final word on the project.

In true super fandom fashion, a few fans went straight to Photoshop to make the Captain Marvel suit into the "correct" coloring scheme. One of the projects looks pretty good, almost like it's real, which is kind of scary. Another amateur Photoshopper kind of butchered the suit, making the coloring too bright, but at least he/she can sleep better tonight knowing that they took Carol Danvers back to her iconic status. These fans have done a great job, but it seems a bit premature. We will more than likely get to see the suit promised in the concept art at some point during the course of the movie.

The green Captain Marvel suit is originally from the comics when the suit belonged to the original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell. After giving Carol Danvers her powers, he gave her his suit and she became Ms. Marvel. It wasn't until after Mar-Vell died that Danvers took on the persona of Captain Marvel, donning the red, blue, and gold coloring of his last costume. Captain America was the one in the comics to urge Danvers to carry on Mar-Vell's legacy.

In other Captain Marvel news, a new report suggests that tax credits are the reason that the production is set to film in California. A huge tax break of over $20 million to be exact. The movie will begin filming later this week in California and then take a break until March under the name of Warbird LLC. The tax break allows them to take 120 days off, which explains why the project has started without stuntmen and other cast and crew members.

While the Captain Marvel super fans did excellent work coloring in Carol Danvers' suit, Marvel will more than likely go with a less bright look, which was featured in the concept art. The concept art featured a darker vision than we had previously thought of when Brie Larson was first announced as the titular character, so it seems that Marvel will follow through with the concept art and keep it darker. You can check out the amazing Photoshop skills that originally showed up on Reddit by Beautiful Basket and Eryk0201 below.

The first pictures of #CaptainMarvel's costume are out, and it looks pretty good. I would imagine the 2nd costume would have the traditional colors and would look something like this. pic.twitter.com/LuTdQEo2Fx — BizarroPete (@BizarroPete) January 25, 2018