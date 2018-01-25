Earlier today, we were treated to our first look at Brie Larson fully suited up as Captain Marvel, but the color scheme was based on green, black, and silver. Where's the red, blue, and gold that we've seen in the concept art as well as the comics? As it turns out, there's a few ways that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can adapt the story of Carol Danvers' suit from the comics. In addition, there's plenty of speculation that we'll end up seeing the red, blue, and gold suit that we've grown accustomed to by the end of the Captain Marvel movie.

As it turns out, the green suit may point to Captain Marvel's Kree-based origins as well as the plot of Avengers 4. Carol Danvers didn't start out with the now iconic red suit until her solo 2012 comic series by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Dexter Soy. It was in the first issue that Danvers traded in her old green suit for the colors based off of Mar-Vell, the Kree soldier who gave Carol Danvers her powers as well as her Air Force background. Danvers was known as Ms. Marvel until Captain America convinced her to take over Mar-Vell's legacy after he had passed away.

Now as far as how she acquires the green suit is the real question here. Carol Danvers could take the costume from a Kree soldier after she gains her powers, or it could actually be Mar-Vell's original suit that he came to Earth in before he changed to the more familiar red, blue, and gold suit that we all attribute to Brie Larson's Captain Marvel character. We already know that the Kree-Skrull War will be one of the main focuses of the movie, so it makes sense that Danvers' can take a suit from a fallen Kree soldier after she gains her powers.

The MCU take on the green suit seems to be a hybrid of sorts from the original look of the comics in the green suit to what we've seen in the later comics in the red, blue, and gold suit in terms of details, specifically, the star on her chest. Another thing to take into consideration is that Captain Marvel takes place in the early 1990s, so it seems obvious that we'll see some kind of suit change when she gets to present day, presumably in Avengers 4. How she gets there is another question, if she ends up there at all.

Fans are still a little uneasy about the decision to make Captain Marvel's suit green after we've only seen the red, blue, and gold design for the last handful of months. To ease their worried minds, many fans have taken to Photoshop to place the "correct" coloring for the uniform and the results range from pretty terrible to pretty awesome. You can see for yourself below, courtesy of ComicBookCast's Twitter account.

Here is what #CaptainMarvel will look like when the she has the comic suit! #MCU Credit to Unknown for Photoshop pic.twitter.com/8tyiv4bkBu — ComicBookCast (@ComicBookCast) January 25, 2018

@CaptMarvelNews no idea if this is what the suit will end up looking like, but I used my admittedly terrible photoshop skills to try and piece together what the actual colour scheme will look like for Captain Marvel. #CaptainMarvelpic.twitter.com/K8IvXWjVUY — George Dowd (@George_Dowd) January 25, 2018