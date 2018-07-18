Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced that Captain Marvel will take place in the early 1990s at last year's San Diego Comic-Con and now he's explaining why. Marvel Studios is sitting this year's Comic-Con out in order to focus on the standalone Carol Danvers movie as well as the upcoming Avengers 4. However, Kevin Feige and the gang will be back next year to talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 and some of the upcoming projects. But for now, the energy is being put into finishing Phase 3 of the MCU.

In a recent interview, Kevin Feige was asked about why Captain Marvel takes place in the early 1990s. And while he obviously couldn't give too much away, he did offer up some reasons as to why the time setting is perfect for Brie Larson's first outing playing Carol Danvers. The film takes place in a time where Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury didn't know about aliens or super-powered people, according to Feige. He found that aspect to be an interesting starting point for Captain Marvel. Feige explains.

"The answer is, you'll see in the storytelling of the movie. But it allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before and tapping into a 90s action genre was fun for us and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about super-powered people and also tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own standalone origin story."

Exploring a new era of the MCU is certainly exciting, even though we still don't know how everything will all work together. MCU devotees are plenty excited just to see Brie Larson as Carol Danvers along with a young, two-eyed Nick Fury and a young version of Agent Phil Coulson. There has been a ton of speculation as to how Captain Marvel will fit into the current timeline, after the events of Infinity War, but it seems for now that fans are looking forward to seeing what Larson brings to the MCU.

Captain Marvel producer Nate Moore also recently spoke about the movie taking place in the 1990s, offering a different perspective than the one that Kevin Feige shared. The fresh era, plus the fact that we've never seen Carol Danvers on the big screen before, enabled a lot of creative room to play around, says Moore. Moore went on to say that Captain Marvel won't be told like a traditional origin story. He had this to say.

"I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven't seen before, we're able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance. Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it's not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today."

Brie Larson is poised to take on the role that Robert Downey Jr. has had in the previous three phases of the MCU. Meaning, Captain Marvel is going to be a very big component to Phase 4 of the MCU and beyond, which makes her origin story so exciting. Larson has all of the freedom to take the live-action version of the character and make it her own without any preconceived notions from Marvel fans. Captain Marvel doesn't hit theaters until March 8th, 2019, but you can check out the new interview with Kevin Feige over at The Toronto Sun.