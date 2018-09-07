At the conclusion of Infinity War, Nick Fury's last action was to send a distress signal to Carol Danvers before turning to dust. However, before that happened, Danvers and Fury met in the early 1990s, which is the time period where the Captain Marvel film is set. Samuel L. Jackson is once again stepping up to play the role of Fury, but this is a young version of the character who hasn't really had any crazy S.H.I.E.L.D. experience yet, according to the actor.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige introduced the first concept art for Captain Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 to an enthusiastic audience in Hall H. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were taken aback by the first look at Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, but attention soon shifted to a young-looking Nick Fury with two eyes. It was also at this time that it was announced that the film would be taking place in the early 1990s. Fans were left wondering for over a year what the young Fury will be like and Samuel L. Jackson is finally giving some answers. He explains.

"At this point, Nick is just a lowly desk jockey with S.H.I.E.L.D., who's never had any experience with extraterrestrial threats. (He's still got both his eyes too.) Meeting the part-Kree, part-human Carol is his first exposure to the idea that there are people out there with extraordinary powers - and they can be an asset."

Meeting Carol Danvers is going to be a pivotal part in Nick Fury's life, and Captain Marvel will partly be an origin story for the character. When Fury contacts Danvers at the end of Infinity War, he knows that she is already the most powerful ally that he has and someone that can possibly help battle Thanos. But that's something that he had to discover back in his early days with S.H.I.E.L.D. Jackson had this to say.

"This is a mind-changing, attitude-changing moment for him that leads him to become the person that we know. He (now) understands that there are these other things out there. He understands that they're not all enemies, and we do need to find allies who have specific kinds of skills that humans don't have. And trying to convince people above him is a difficult task because they haven't seen it or experienced it."

It looks like it took Nick Fury a long time to get the Avengers together, something that he approached Tony Stark about in the first Iron Man movie. Captain Marvel will show just how that plan initially came together, which is pretty exciting for long-time Marvel fans. In addition to Fury's past, the film will also give some information about the young Phil Coulson as well. However, details about his early days with S.H.I.E.L.D. have yet to be revealed.

Kevin Feige has already teased the power of Carol Danvers. The Marvel Studios boss recently said that she is "more powerful than any character we've introduced thus far," which is really saying something. Captain Marvel looks like it's going to be about a lot more than just the story of Carol Danvers, who seems to ultimately be the reason that there is an Avengers to begin with. The movie hits theaters on March 8th. The interview with Samuel L. Jackson was conducted by Entertainment Weekly.