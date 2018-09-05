Captain Marvel is not going to be a Carol Danvers origin story. Today, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were treated to a sneak peek at the film, featuring the first official images of Brie Larson as Danvers along with Samuel L. Jackson as a young Nick Fury. MCU devotees got their first look at the red, blue, and gold Captain Marvel logo at the conclusion of Infinity War when Fury sent out a distress symbol to the character before he turned to dust along with half of the universe's population.

Captain Marvel will start with Carol Danvers already possessing her powers and leaving Earth to join a Kree military squad called Starforce, which is led by Jude Law's Mar-Vell. Even though much of the storyline is still unknown, this an exciting bit of news because it shows that Marvel Studios is deviating from the traditional origin story that fans have grown accustomed to over the years. However, the movie will more than likely have to give some of her backstory and showcase how she fits in to the MCU.

Carol Danvers will have to return to Earth when the threat of an invasion is made and she will have her powers throughout all of Captain Marvel. While she will have her powers from the start of the film, Danvers will have to learn how to use them. Jude Law talked about Danvers' powers and how they relate to the overall story. He had this to say.

"These extraordinary powers she has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control. That's a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one's emotions and to use your powers wisely."

In addition to the first look at Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, fans were also treated to new images of Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader, Talos. Since the Skrulls can shape-shift, Mendelsohn is shown off as the green alien version, and then human as well. Talos shape-shifts to infiltrate S.H.I.E.L.D., which should make for a pretty interesting interaction with Agent Phil Coulson and Nick Fury. When asked about taking on the role, Mendelsohn took a cue from Kermit the Frog and stated, "It's not easy being green."

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, 2019 and kicks off a very busy year for Marvel Studios. A month later, Brie Larson will pop up again as Carol Danvers in Avengers 4 to help save the universe after Thanos' mighty snap. If that wasn't enough, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters in July. However, all eyes are on Captain Marvel to see if the film can standup to DC's Wonder Woman, which broke box office records upon its release last summer. There's still a pretty long wait before the Carol Danvers standalone movie premieres, but at least we finally have some new information about the upcoming movie. The intel on Captain Marvel was originally reported by Entertainment Weekly. Now, where's that trailer?

