Disney and Marvel accidentally gave a little bit of NSFW charm to Captain Marvel. Recently, Brie Larson, who plays the titular hero in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, shared a photo from the movie in an attempt to urge her follows to get out and vote in the midterm elections. The image features the hero in her suit on Earth at a payphone, surrounded by a bunch of MTV Rock The Vote posters. Larson had this to say in her caption.

"Captain Marvote is a bad pun but now that I have your attention please vote tomorrow."

As is often the case with anything Marvel related, fans began to dissect the photo to see what they could learn about Captain Marvel. The movie will take place in the 90s, long before the events of the MCU as we know it. That means there are surely going to be some great Easter eggs and important reveals along the way. One thing certain fans took notice of was the number listed on the top of the payphone.

A Reddit user by the name of anilsoi11 figured out that the number used to be used by The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, which was also produced by Disney. The number used to be harmless and was merely held by ABC so that they could use it in productions, as opposed to a fake 555 number, which is something often utilized by studios. The following message used to play when the number was dialed.

"Thank you for calling ABC. The number you have reached is a fictional, non-working number used for motion picture and television productions."

However, as people began to point out, the number now belongs to an adult chat line. At what point ABC surrendered ownership of the number isn't clear, but what is crystal clear is that Disney and Marvel obviously had no idea who owns and operates this number now, or they certainly wouldn't have included it on the payphone in Captain Marvel. Those who call the number now are greeted with a very different message.

"Welcome to America's hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you, press one now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press two to connect free now."

More than likely, once this information makes its way to the higher-ups, it will be corrected before the movie makes its way to theaters next year. Either way, it's a pretty amazing oversight. But with a production of this size, it's easy to imagine that something as seemingly innocuous as a number on a payphone wasn't on the top of anyone's priority list. Captain Marvel is set to arrive in theaters on March 6, 2019, just ahead of the highly-anticipated Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019. Be sure to check out Brie Larson's Twitter post below.