Brie Larson has revealed that she is "bored" and ready to "break the internet" with some Captain Marvel news. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting for months to see something official from the film, and that day is finally here. Marvel Studio boss Kevin Feige has been pretty quiet when in come to news surrounding Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, but it looks like Academy Award winning actress Brie Larson is taking the lead as Entertainment Weekly debuts the first photo and their new Captain Marvel cover.

Captain Marvel hits theaters in early March and MCU devotees have anxiously been waiting for any kind of official tease from the film. When Brie Larson made the announcement on social media yesterday, she announced that our first look at the movie would be arriving today. Before today, we had only seen behind-the-scenes images from the set, leaked concept art, and some new merchandise from the movie. Needless to say, MCU fans are starting to get a little restless, especially after the conclusion of Infinity War.

At the conclusion of Infinity War, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury sends a distress signal to Carol Danvers before turning to dust along with half of the universe. The image from the transponder is the only look that we have from Captain Marvel from within the MCU and many are wondering how she's going to fit into the storyline of Avengers 4. The Carol Danvers standalone movie takes place in the early 1990s and many people believe that time travel will be a significant factor in the new Avengers movie, especially since Brie Larson has not been seen on the set with motion capture dots on her face. Here's what Brie Larson had to say about the character.

"She can't help but be herself. She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She's also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she's the first one out there and doesn't always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw."

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck co-direct the movie, which takes place in the 90s, and has Danvers encountering the Kree in a big galactic fight against the Skrulls that will top anything seen in the MCU yet. This isn't exactly an origin story. The movie begins with Carol Danvers already endowed with super powers. She has left earth to join Starforce, an elite Kree military team. She returns to earth to protect it from an invasion. Boden says this about the movie.

"This is not a superhero who's perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection. But what makes her special is just how human she is. She's funny, but doesn't always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn't always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity - and all of its messiness."

Unlike Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson was spotted on the set of Captain Marvel with motion capture dots on his face because he is playing a young version of Nick Fury. This leads MCU fans to believe that Larson will show up as Carol Danvers from the 1990s in Avengers 4, which may have something to do with the Quantum Realm. Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed has teased that the Quantum Realm will be play a large role in the future of the MCU. However, it is not clear how that will bring Scott Lang, Carol Danvers, and the Avengers together.

The wait is finally over. Brie Larson tweeted to Entertainment Weekly late yesterday and they planned on dropping the first look at Captain Marvel today. It's been an exciting few weeks for Marvel, and some good news is definitely needed. Marvel Studios is clearly moving forward with the promotional campaign for the first MCU film to be led by a woman, and fans could not be more excited. While interest in the standalone Carol Danvers project is pretty crazy, most fans want to see how she connects with the rest of the MCU via Avengers 4. Thankfully, we got some hints today. Here is a look at the first image along with the Entertainment Weekly cover that shows Brie Larson suited up and ready to be Marvel's next big superhero.

