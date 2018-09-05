A bunch of Captain Marvel photos have made their way online, previewing next year's female-fronted Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure. Earlier today, we got our first look at Brie Larson as the titular hero, looking quite heroic in all of her blue and red glory. Now, another batch of photos provides us with additional looks at Carol Danvers, as well as quite a few of the surrounding players who are going to be featured in Captain Marvel, including the Skrulls and a young Nick Fury.

This batch of photos is quite revealing, considering that we haven't had too much to go on prior to this in regards to the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck co-directed MCU entry. There are a couple of shots that bring back Ronan (Lee Pace) from Guardians of the Galaxy. Since this is set in the 90s, Captain Marvel has some flexibility in bringing back certain characters and Ronan is one of them. We see him on the Kree planet of Hala, prior to the figure partnering up with Thanos and becoming an extremist.

It's also revealed that this will not be an origin story and that Carol Danvers will already be in control of her powers. She's a member of Starforce, described as the Seal Team Six of space. Brie Larson's character is being mentored by Jude Law's Mar-Vell, who sees something in her that is quite special. We get a couple of looks at Mar-Vell in this batch of images. Law had this to say.

"These extraordinary powers she has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control. That's a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one's emotions and to use your powers wisely."

Marvel decided to not make this an origin story, which is an interesting choice. Though, it sounds like this movie is going to have a lot on its plate and an origin story would make it even more difficult to cram all of that in. Captain Marvel will take place between Earth and space. On Earth, we'll get a look at a young, de-aged Nick Fury, complete with both of his eyes. Samuel L. Jackson was de-aged for the movie and he looks uncanny in this image.

One of the most important things this movie brings to the table is the shape-shifting alien race, the Skrulls. Ben Mendelsohn leads the Skrulls and we get a look at him both in his green form and his human form back on Earth. The shape-shifting ability of the Skrulls makes them particularly formidable and with Mendelsohn's character infiltrating S.H.I.E.L.D., who knows what that could ultimately mean.

Several of the other shots see Brie Larson decked out in 90s gear, including a Nine Inch Nails shirt, as well as Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, a top-notch Air Force pilot and one of Carol's best friends. Captain Marvel is set to arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019, just ahead of Avengers 4 in May. Be sure to check out the photos, which were debuted by Entertainment Weekly, for yourself below.

Especially hyped for Gemma Chan as the Kree sniper Minn-Erva and Lashana Lynch as the Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau. https://t.co/r0uGBeOem2#CaptainMarvelpic.twitter.com/DHOa6sRwLc — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) September 5, 2018

The first look at actor Jude Law as Mar-Vell / Walter Lawson alongside @brielarson's Carol Danvers in this official new CAPTAIN MARVEL still! pic.twitter.com/gCkOW2gjrs — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) September 5, 2018

A behind-the-scenes picture from CAPTAIN MARVEL showing actor Ben Mendelson's shape-shifting character Talos in his human-form along with co-directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden: pic.twitter.com/nt05vu7Mqv — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) September 5, 2018

The first CAPTAIN MARVEL official still gives a great look at the hero's classic suit! pic.twitter.com/taVf0xhF5s — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) September 5, 2018

First promotional pics of "Captain Marvel". pic.twitter.com/G0o7VLmWJl — best of brie (@bestfbrie) September 5, 2018