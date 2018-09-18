The Captain Marvel trailer finally arrived today, premiering on Good Morning America. Brie Larson showed up in person to host the special event. And shortly after this first look footage made it online, Marvel Studios dropped the first official one-sheet for the movie.

The poster became instantly noticeable for its Easter egg hiding in the shadows. Look to the right hand corner of the poster and you'll see Carol Danver's cat, Chewie. It's not yet known how big a role Chewie will play in the movie, but this should serve as confirmation that the cat will definitely show up.

The rest of the poster flies in with some cool Captain Marvel imagery. We see Brie Larson in her red, blue and gold costume. Her hands glowing. She stands between two carrier doors, the Captain Marvel emblem blasted onto the windows. This is one superhero who means business. And we can see the sun rising behind her. The tagline promises a new hero in the MCU who can go higher, further, faster.

Carol Danvers plays a pilot in this first of what will probably be many Captain Marvel movies. To celebrate that aspect of this high flying adventure, Brie Larson made the big Captain Marvel trailer launch on Good Morning America from the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, located in Washington, D.C.

Captain Marvel will be 2019's first of three Marvel movies. It crashes into theaters everywhere starting March 8, 2019. It will be followed two months later by Avengers 4 on May 3, and will probably still be playing in theaters at that time if it proves to be a hit. The final MCU film of the year is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which rolls into theaters two months after that, on July 5. So it's going to be one big Marvel-isious summer.

Captain Marvel takes it all back to the 90s, with the first trailer cleverly showing off a damaged Blockbuster Video to really get those nostalgia vibes going. And it will reveal some never-before-seen history that includes the origin story for Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Clark Gregg's Agent Coulson.

While the movie isn't an origin story for Carol Danvers, the trailer makes it clear that there will be plenty of flashbacks. We'll get to watch as Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. Stronger than Hulk, faster than Captain America, deadlier than Black Widow, and just a few more quips than Tony Stark.

A galactic War between two alien races is rushing towards earth. Only Carol and her team of outer space allies can stop the invasion from tearing humanity apart. Along with Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg, the movie also features Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening and Jude Law.

Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers. You can check out the poster along with the trailer. Direct from Marvel Studios. And check out that right hand corner of the poster for your first glimpse at Chewie the cat.