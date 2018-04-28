Yesterday, some behind-the-scenes shots from Captain Marvel appeared online and offered us a new look at Brie Larson running down the street, as well as some artifacts from the early 1990s. Now, a new batch of photos have just been leaked, giving us our first look at Samuel L. Jackson as a young, two-eyed Nick Fury. Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees have been waiting for a look at the young version of Nick Fury ever since it was announced last summer that Jackson would be starring alongside Brie Larson in Captain Marvel.

It's not clear what exactly is going on in the new Captain Marvel set photos, but it looks like Carol Danvers and Nick Fury could be meeting for the first time. The set pictures also look like they were taken at the same location as the previously released images. Nick Fury is shown with hair and both eyes, and even without de-aging after effects, Samuel L. Jackson looks pretty damn young. However, there will be some Hollywood magic used to assist the process as Jackson can clearly be seen with motion capture dots on his face. Keen fans of the actor will notice that he looks exactly like he did in Die Hard 3, which shot in 1994, the same year Captain Marvel takes place.

Another behind-the-scenes Captain Marvel image shows Carol Danvers shoving Nick Fury. Again, it's not clear what's going on in the scene. We'll learn soon enough, since the production should see some footage released in the near future to ramp up excitement. And now that Nick Fury has been spotted, the excitement level is going to raise considerably. Now, we just need to see some pictures of Clark Gregg's Agent Coulson in action to fully get the S.H.I.E.L.D. effect.

Clark Gregg recently revealed that they will also be using some de-aging effects on his face as well to get him looking like he did in the early 1990s. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers has been shown in a variety of different set photos in her Kree armor, but MCU fans are looking forward to seeing the Captain Marvel armor in the red, blue, and gold coloring that was teased in the concept art over the summer at San Diego Comic Con. Now that Infinity War is in theaters, it's up to Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel to prepare the world for the still untitled Avengers 4 movie.

Carol Danvers will have a role to play in Avengers 4, but it has not been revealed at this time and probably won't until next year some time. For now, fans impatiently wait to get the Captain Marvel origin story and to see how she fits into the MCU when she joins up next year. And for set photos, they all might become a lot more rare once they begin filming on a soundstage to do the cosmic scenes. You can check out the young, two-eyed Nick Fury with hair on the set of Captain Marvel below, thanks to the Hollywood Pipeline Twitter account.