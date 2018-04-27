Captain Marvel is currently filming in and outside of Los Angeles, which would lead one to believe that there should be a lot more photos from the set. However, that isn't the case, which makes it special when new behind-the-scenes pictures find their way online. Some new image from the set have finally leaked, showing Brie Larson in full costume along with her stunt double. Larson was last seen at the world premiere for Marvel's Infinity War earlier this week where she gushed about how much she liked that epic movie.

Brie Larson was spotted on the set of Captain Marvel in Los Angeles running around with her stunt double, both of them wearing the green Kree armor suit that we've seen previously. Other shots show off the early 1990s setting with a Pacific Bell phone booth (remember those?) as well as some posters plastered to the wall that promote upcoming record releases. One that sticks out is The Smashing Pumpkins' Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, which came out in 1995 and PJ Harvey's Rid of Me, which came out in 1993.

There were no other actors featured in the new set photos from Captain Marvel. MCU fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of Clark Gregg's Agent Coulson or Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, both characters who will need to be slightly de-aged through the use of CGI. Nick Fury will be shown with both eyes intact while Clark Gregg recently noted that they might need to slightly de-age him as well as jokingly shed some weight. The addition of Gregg's Agent Coulson character back to the big screen is an exciting prospect for fans.

Other characters that MCU fans are excited to see are the return of Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser and Djimon Hounsou, who is reprising his role as Kree mercenary Korath the Pursuer. Pace was asked about his return to the MCU, but he was very tight-lipped about his role. He claimed that he didn't know anything about the project and noted that he was very excited to return, which is pretty much what fans can expect at this point in the production process. Marvel Studios have become the masters of secrecy with Infinity War, so it seems that it will likely only get better from here on out.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, introducing Carol Danvers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She'll then show up again a few months later in the still untitled Avengers 4. It will be interesting to see what her role will be along with the rest of the Avengers and how they bring her up to the current timeline, if at all. While we wait to see some official footage from Captain Marvel, you can check out Brie Larson on the set with her stunt double, below thanks to the Hollywood Pipeline Twitter account.