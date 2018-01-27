Let's get this out of the way first, because there seems to be some confusion amongst causal fans (not you, you know what's going on, so clam down). Disney isn't giving Captain Marvel a gender-twist. The movie follows Carol Danvers, who was always a female in the comics. Many superhero movie fans are mixing this up with DC's Shazam!, who's lead character also happens to be called Captain Marvel and is also heading into production. It stars Zachery Levi as the main hero. And some are confusing the two projects. They are two very different things, from competing studios DC and Marvel. Now that this clarification is out of the way, we have some quick new video from the set of Marvel's Captain Marvel, and it shows Brie Larson in action.

We actually get to see her using her powers in the video. We watch Carol Danvers take a man's hand, and bring him to the ground with just a touch. This is pre-CGI so we're assuming this will look a lot cooler when it's all finished. More images of Brie Larson in her Captain Marvel suit have also been leaked.

These have not been officially released by Marvel, and are from paparazzi hanging out around set. The first images of Brie Larson suited up as Captain Marvelleaked earlier in the week. And many fans were surprised to see the actress in a green, black and silver costume as opposed to the more traditional Blue, Red and Gold suit that has been teased in concept art leading up to production.

The green suit actually dates back to the original Marvel comic books, though. And this costume points to Captain Marvel's Kree-based origins as well as the plot of Avengers 4. As Ms. Marvel, Danvers wore the green suit, with Mar-Vell sporting the Blue, Gold and Red version. When Carol took over the role of Captain Marvel from Mar-Vell, she adopted his suit as well, which is heavily speculated to be a part of the movie. The storyline takes place in the 90s, so we're getting her origins here. And when she appears in the Avengers movies, it will be modern day, and she will be well into her days of wearing the more well known suit. Jude Law is playing Mar-Vell in this Marvel adventure.

Some have complained that the suit looks a little cheesier than normal, and yeah, the video does make it look a little cheap. Seriously, this could be a deleted scene from the Electra Woman and Dyna Girl movie featuring a cast of Youtube All-Stars. You can take a look at the video and more photos here, thanks to Rachel Warbrid's Twitter.