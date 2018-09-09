Could Captain Marvel feature Thanos and his Black Order? A new fan theory suggests that it could happen with some pretty interesting evidence. Earlier this week, we received our first look at the standalone Carol Danvers movie along with some pretty intriguing information. With that being said, Marvel Studios is keeping nearly everything having to do with the storyline under wraps, which is fueling speculation about how Danvers will connect with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the beginning of August, an eagle-eyed MCU fan noticed that Cull Obsidian has a cloth hanging off of his belt in Infinity War. The cloth features the same gold, blue, and red color scheme of the Captain Marvel suit, which is one of the main pieces of evidence that is used in the Thanos and Black Order theory. The thought is that Cull Obsidian possibly defeated Mar-Vell and is wearing the part of his suit as a trophy. Cull Obsidian could easily make an appearance in Captain Marvel, but what about Thanos?

Carol Danvers wasn't the first Captain Marvel. Instead, it was Mar-Vell, a Kree warrior and hero among his people. In addition, the character has a big connection to Thanos in the comics. The two have fought many times in the original storylines and some MCU fans are under the impression that Thanos will show up at some point during Captain Marvel. However, neither Mar-Vell nor Carol Danvers are present in the Infinity Gauntlet storyline that Infinity War is based on, which has led to some confusion as to how Danvers will be brought in for Avengers 4.

If Thanos and his Black Order are responsible for the death of Mar-Vell, this would give Carol Danvers a personal tie to wanting to take down the Mad Titan. Adding to this Captain Marvel theory is that the movie will see the return of Korath and Ronan from Guardians of the Galaxy, bringing in another connection to Thanos. The film takes place in the early 1990s and also features a young Nick Fury, who isn't the S.H.I.E.L.D. badass that we know today. In a recent interview, Samuel L. Jackson revealed that Carol Danvers is the character that opens his eyes to extraterrestrial races and super powers. We could also see Thanos from the past as well, before he became obsessed with genocide.

While the Captain Marvel theory with Thanos and his Black Order is a bit of a stretch, there are some pretty compelling bits of evidence that suggest a connection. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has stated more than once that Carol Danvers will be the most powerful superhero that the MCU has ever seen, making her the perfect candidate to help take down Thanos. She just might have a personal stake in the fight as well. It will be interesting to see how everything works together when the film hits theaters early next year. You can check out the fan theory below, thanks to the Webhead YouTube channel, and decide for yourself.