Someone decided to put the footage from the Captain Marvel trailer in chronological order. After building up the hype over the course of the last couple of months, Marvel finally released the first trailer for their upcoming solo superhero outing. The footage got fans very excited, but as is the case with many teaser trailers, it also raised a lot of questions. Perhaps watching the footage in order might help?

A YouTuber by the name of zorklis is the one responsible for re-arranging all of the footage and putting it in order in this new versions of the Captain Marvel trailer. Or, at least what their best guess as to what order these events will transpire. It's tough to know how this movie is going to be laid out and it probably won't even be totally chronological, since Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is clearly having some memory issues and hasn't been on Earth for a while. Either way, it's kind of interesting to see the footage in a different light.

The biggest problem with this is the audio. While the footage is placed in order, the audio track wasn't fixed, so everything is incredibly choppy. So, needless to say, the actual teaser trailer is a better watch. This is probably better suited for hardcore Marvel fans who are feeling impatient and want to try and piece together the puzzle before Captain Marvel actually comes out next year. Watching either version of the trailer makes it clear that there is a lot to unpack and much of this footage is still very hard to place with so little context.

Captain Marvel is being set up as a majorly important part of the MCU moving forward. The post-credit scene from Infinity War showed us that she is going to wind up being crucial to Avengers 4 as well. Plus, she has connections to the larger cosmic side of the MCU, which is something that, prior to being fired, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was going to help Marvel Studios expand in the future. Carol Danvers could help provide a bridge between those on Earth and the cosmic side of things.

Plus, the Skrulls are being introduced and they're a very important race of villains from the comics, as they're capable of changing identity and are responsible for the Secret Invasion storyline, which sees them replace many of Earth's superheroes. This is also the first MCU movie to have a female director in Anna Boden, who co-directed the movie with Ryan Fleck. No doubt, there is a lot to look forward to and a lot of questions fans are eager to have answered. Be sure to check out the chronological Captain Marvel trailer from the zorklis YouTube channel for yourself below.