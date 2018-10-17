Marvel Comics has officially changed Carol Danvers' origin story ahead of the release of the Captain Marvel movie. It has not been confirmed, but this change in the story may have been made to go along with the standalone adventure, which hits theaters in March. Marvel previously changed the look and story of Nick Fury after Samuel L. Jackson appeared on the big screen, so this method is not unprecedented. While we have some information about the Captain Marvel storyline, there's still a lot of mystery surrounding the film. However, we may have just gained some extra details.

In the original comics, Captain Marvel obtained her powers from the Psyche-Magnitron device, which exploded, fusing her DNA with Mar-Vell's. The story has remained relatively the same for nearly forty years. However, the fourth issue of the Life of Captain Marvel series by Margaret Stohl, Carlos Pacheco, and Erica D'Urso has significantly changed that story. There are SPOILERS for the Life of Carol Danvers comic ahead, so don't proceed if you're waiting to read it.

Life of Captain Marvel issue 4 reveals that Carol Danvers' mother, Marie Danvers, is a member of the alien Kree race, which makes Carol a Kree-human hybrid. When the Pysche-Magnitron went off, it activated her abilities. Her DNA was not fused with Mar-Vell's, which could be how the Captain Marvel movie decides to handle the situation. This also means that Carol did not receive her powers from a man. Marie Danvers explains that Carol's powers are, "not borrowed. Not a gift. Not an accident." It is also revealed that Marie's name is actually Mari-Ell and Carol's is Car-Ell.

This is a pretty big change for Captain Marvel, which could be reflected in the film. We already know that the movie will not be a traditional origin story, and that it will begin with Carol Danvers already in possession of her powers. However, that could be because she always had them to begin with, which is a far cry from the comics. Marvel Studios might have followed this new origin story to fit their storytelling purposes better and to separate it from the comics, giving fans something new, as opposed to a story that has been around for so long.

Captain Marvel doesn't hit theaters until March and we only recently got our first look with the trailer. There's still a lot of questions as to how Carol Danvers will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Phase 4 of the MCU, but we do know that she will be the most powerful character that we've ever seen on the big screen up to this point, according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Feige also noted that she will be taking on a Tony Stark-like role during the next phase of the MCU, which means that she's going to be very important from here on out. The Life of Captain Marvel is now available to purchase digitally at Marvel.