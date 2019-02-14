Captain Marvel early tracking places the movie around the $100 million-plus range for its debut weekend domestically. Marvel Studios has not put out a movie since Ant-Man and the Wasp, which was in July 2018 and means that fans are hungry for a new outing from the studio. With the dreary ending of Infinity War, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are anxious to see how Carol Danvers will fit into the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters less than two months after Captain Marvel. With that said, Marvel's first female-led movie could end up making a lot more than the $100 million projections.

Outside of Iron Man's $102 million and Black Panther's $202 million, no other origin movie in the MCU has made it past the $100 million mark during their opening weekend box office. And in the case of T'Challa, he was technically introduced in Captain America: Civil War. While looking at those numbers, it looks like Captain Marvel will easily become the second highest domestic opening for an origin movie in the history of the MCU. In similar comparison, Doctor Strange did $85 million and Guardians of the Galaxy did $94.3 million.

The box office has been down in the early few months of 2019 from last year and many are hoping that Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame will provide the shot in the arm that the industry needs right now. Setting up an origin movie with Academy Award winning actress Brie Larson as the star, along with Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law, already has a lot going for it in terms of casting alone, which is good for people who might not be super familiar with the MCU. As for fans, the Carol Danvers standalone movie has a lot more going on than just a normal origin story.

Captain Marvel is setting up the upcoming Phase 4 of the MCU, where Carol Danvers has been said to be taking on a Tony Stark-like role. Additionally, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said that Danvers will be the most powerful character to be introduced in the MCU when she hits the big screen and that adds an extra amount of intrigue for her first standalone movie. Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of Phase 3 and ultimately the MCU as we know it. Phase 4 will kick off this summer with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Initial box office tracking for Black Panther were in a similar range as Captain Marvel and we all know how that worked out. The Ryan Coogler-directed movie is now winning awards and is up for some Academy Awards at the end of the month, including Best Picture. The Carol Danvers standalone movie has a lot of potential to be a wrecking ball at the box office when it opens in theaters on March 8th. Deadline was the first to reveal the Captain Marvel box office tracking news.