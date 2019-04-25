Brie Larson admits she had no idea what was going on when she shot the post-credit scene for Captain Marvel. Earlier this week, Marvel Studios released all of their post-credit scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to prepare for Avengers: Endgame and the recently released Carol Danvers standalone movie was included. The footage in question links up directly to Endgame as Danvers appears at the Avengers compound asking where Nick Fury is. However, Larson didn't know what was happening and had zero context when she shot it.

In a new interview promoting Avengers: Endgame, Brie Larson revealed just how tricky it can be making a movie for Marvel Studios. While Captain Marvel came out first, she actually shot Endgame beforehand, which complicated things for her in terms of understanding what exactly was going on all of the time. However, shooting the post-credit scene in her first solo MCU outing sounds like it was a bit more confusing. Larson explains.

"I didn't know that was a tag for Captain Marvel. I didn't know what that was what we were shooting. There was also nobody else there. I was by myself on a green screen... They whip panned over to me and I was like, 'But where is he actually? Like is he in the room? What room am I in?'"

Brie Larson was given some tape markers in front of her green screen to show where the Avengers were in the Captain Marvel post-credit scene, but she wasn't given any context or other information, other than the fact that Nick Fury was far away, which made the actress assume he was dead. It wasn't until the world premiere until she found out what she was actually shooting all by herself on that day, which was a pleasant surprise. Larson also talked about her first day on the Avengers: Endgame set. She had this to say.

"I flew to Atlanta to start shooting, had no idea what I was doing. And I arrived and they gave me a piece of paper that was a full page of dialogue and action but all of it was redacted except for my one line... It wasn't until I walked on set that I was like, 'Oh crap, I'm like in a Marvel movie right now.'"

Marvel Studios is known for their secrecy and the great lengths they go to keep everything from leaking out. Things have backfired in the past like the times when Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland have gone out and completely spoiled movies for the MCU fans on the promotional campaigns. Just recently, some pretty crazy footage from Avengers: Endgame leaked, which didn't make Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige too happy, though he was confident fans wouldn't spoil the movie for others. Which leads us to this week with the entire movie ending up in torrent sites, albeit in garbage quality.

Brie Larson has a pretty bright future ahead of herself in the MCU. Captain Marvel recently crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office and she is in Avengers: Endgame, which opens this week. Kevin Feige has stated Carol Danvers will be taking on a Tony Stark-like role in the future of the MCU, so we should be seeing quite a bit of her in the near future. You can check out the interview with Larson below, thanks to the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube channel.

