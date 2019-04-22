Captain Marvel is here to help hype up Avengers: Endgame, as Marvel has officially released the post-credit scene from her first solo movie online. Brie Larson officially made her debut as Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Captain Marvel hit theaters. Now, she's gearing up to join the remaining heroes who weren't dusted by Thanos to try and get even with the Mad Titan. To honor the forthcoming release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has finally released the very important post-credit scene from Larson's recent solo debut online.

The lead up to Avengers: Endgame is in its final moments, as the movie finally hits theaters this weekend. Marvel has been doing their best to keep the big secrets intact, even though they've been releasing tons of TV spots for what will very likely be one of the biggest movies of all time. To help further build some hype, without revealing anything new, they released nearly every single post-credit scene in the MCU to date in a thread on Twitter, starting with Samuel L. Jackson's now infamous cameo at the end of Iron Man up through Captain Marvel. For the record, they didn't include the second post-credit scene that featured Goose the cat.

Warning: spoilers ahead for those who maybe haven't seen Captain Marvel yet. The scene in question sees Carol Danvers finally returning to Earth after all these years away. She clearly received the page from Nick Fury before he was dusted during the events of Infinity War. She meets up with our living heroes, who are trying to sort out the mess that Thanos left behind. Upon her arrival, she asks the simple question, "Where's Fury?" That question does not have an answer that is going to make her happy.

While the Avengers will be going in short-handed for round two against Thanos, they will have a new and powerful ally in the form of Captain Marvel. She is, perhaps, the most powerful hero we've been introduced to in the MCU up to this point. Plus, the gang is more determined than ever to avenge the fallen. Couple Carol's impressive powers with Hawkeye's arrows and Ant-Man (who may have a pretty gross ace up his sleeve, thanks to a popular internet theory that just won't go away), they may just have a shot at writing Thanos' wrongs.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hold its world premiere tonight. That means we're going to get the first reactions to the movie hitting social media not long after. Will directors Joe and Anthony Russo be able to bring home what they set up in Infinity War? Can this serve as a satisfying conclusion to this take that started all the way back in 2008 and now spans more than 20 movies? We'll have a better idea soon enough. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. Be sure to check out the official Captain Marvel post-credit scene from the Marvel Studios Twitter account below.