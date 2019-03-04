Ever dreamt about going to a big Hollywood premiere? Well, we can't get you there tonight, but you can get close enough as the Captain Marvel red carpet kicks off in the heart of Hollywood, California. And the excitement is being live streamed starting at 8:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm PST.

That's right, Brie Larson and her cast of Marvel All-Stars will be attending the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel, an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that introduces the MCU's first stand-alone, female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

Appearing from the film will be Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Clark Gregg, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Lee Pace, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Akira Akbar, London Fuller; Kevin Feige (producer), Jonathan Schwartz, Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito, Patricia Whitcher (executive producers), Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck (directors/writers), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (writer).

There are plenty of invited big time guests as well, and include the likes of Benjamin Bratt, Sterling K. Brown, Benjamin Byron Davis, Devon Barnes, Kerry Condon, America Ferrera, Joshua Gallegos, Monique Ganderton, Michael Giacchino, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, Laurie Hernandez, Giulianna Pino, Pom Klementieff, Terry Notary, Randall Park, Jae Suh Park, Tony Revolori, J.B. Smoove, Shahidah Omar, Martin Starr, Shaun Toub, Gregg Turkington, Frankie Valli, Lindsey Vonn, Ryan Coogler, Scott Derrickson, Peyton Reed, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Taika Waititi, Jon Watts, Joss Whedon, Chloe Zhao, Halsey, and Katheryn Winnick, who, interestingly enough, campaigned for the role before it went to Oscar winner Brie.

You can watch the Captain Marvel red carpet premiere live right now at Marvel's Youtube channel. And if you're a little late to the game, it's all on a continued loop in this Youtube embed.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

