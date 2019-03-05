Even though the Fandom Menace has called for a boycott of Captain Marvel, that doesn't look like it will affect the box office by much. Estimates heading into the weekend are high, growing over the last few days to reach $125 million or more. A good indication of just how strong Carol Danvers will be at the box office is presales. Fandango is declaring them quite solid.

Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies, is reporting that Captain Marvel is currently its biggest advance ticket seller since Avengers: Infinity War at the same point in the sales cycle. Opening in theaters this Friday, the newest installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pacing to surpass Fandango presales for any other movie since the release of Infinity War in April 2018. That is impressive.

But looking at it in a more realistic light, Fandango is claiming that no movie since Infinity War was released has done such stellar ticket sales. Which means Captain Marvel is outselling Solo: A Star Wars Story, Deadpool 2, Jurassic World 2, Marvel's own Ant-Man and the Wasp, Mission: Impossible 6, Venom and Aquaman. We just want to make it clear that Captain Marvel isn't the second best preseller behind Infinity War. Says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis about the strong ticket sales.

"There's a reason Captain Marvel is Fandango's fastest preseller since Infinity War: fans can't wait to experience the nostalgic '90s vibe of the film and to see Brie Larson as one of the most powerful and relatable superheroes we've seen on the big screen. With Endgame approaching, fans are also rushing to the multiplex to find out how 'Marvel' fits into the Avengers storyline, plus they can't wait to see Goose, the scene-stealing cat."

According to Fandango's survey of over 1,000 Captain Marvel moviegoers: 98% are looking forward to seeing how Captain Marvel connects to the ongoing Avengers storyline. 92% are looking forward to the movie's '90s setting. 81% are excited about seeing Captain Marvel because they hope it will provide more answers to Infinity War before seeing Endgame. 75% are looking forward to seeing the "de-aging" process used on Samuel L. Jackson to portray a younger Nick Fury and on Clark Gregg as rookie Agent Coulson.

Related: Captain Marvel & Thanos Are Back-To-Back on New Endgame Popcorn Tin

Fandango is also exclusively debuting a new Captain Marvel clip with Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Clark Gregg, hosted by directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, as part of the site's popular "Director's Scene Breakdown" series.