Captain Marvel is currently in the post-production phase after wrapping principal photography in June of this year. Around that same time, some official concept art for Avengers 4 leaked and provided a sneak peek at Carol Danvers with the Avengers. Now, we have our first look at Brie Larson's Captain Marvel in official merchandise for the film, which shows off the classic colors that fans will recognize from the comics. All of the behind-the-scenes shots that were leaked from the set showed Larson in the green suit, leaving to questions about the iconic blue, gold, and red version.

The first female led Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is a big deal, which is made even bigger when you throw Academy Award winning actress Brie Larson into the mix. The actress is featured on the cover of a Captain Marvel notebook, which features her signature colors along with glowing fists. The second notebook shows off the character's logo. With these journals currently up for pre-order, it's only a matter of time before we start to get more images from the film.

In a recent interview promoting Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Jude Law spoke about working with Brie Larson on Captain Marvel. Law couldn't say much about his role in the movie, saying, "Yes, it's been reported I'm playing Mar-Vell. I'm not going to confirm or deny that." While he couldn't say anything about his character, the actor went on to compliment Larson on her dedication to the part. He had this to say.

"It's been a very interesting experience. Brie Larson has approached it with incredible dedication and devotion. She really turned out a wonderful performance, fun and feisty and smart. I think she's going to be absolutely magnificent."

Captain Marvel is set in the early 1990s and will tell the tale of how Carol Danvers became "one of the universe's most powerful heroes when her DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident." Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has not been shy about talking about the immense power of Danvers and her bright future with the MCU. Brie Larson's character is expected to lead Phase 4 of the universe, much like Robert Downey Jr. has done for the last 10 years as Iron Man.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th, 2019. This puts the Carol Danvers standalone story directly in front of Avengers 4, much like Black Panther was with Infinity War. Fans are hoping to see a teaser trailer in the near future, but Marvel is taking their time since they have so much to announce on the horizon. But, a Captain Marvel trailer will more than likely be released well before the official announcement of Avengers 4, so many are hoping for a fall debut for footage. For now, you can check out art featuring Brie Larson's Carol Danvers below, thanks to the Captain Marvel News Twitter account.