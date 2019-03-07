Captain Marvel stars a de-aged Samuel L. Jackson in the year 1995. That is one year after the debut of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, which also stars Jackson. It was a true cultural phenomenon at the time. A new mashup video between the two very different movies has been made. It's pretty amazing what Marvel Studios was able to pull off with the de-aging technique on Jackson and Clark Gregg in the Carol Danvers standalone movie. It's hard to tell that anything was done to their faces at all.

Jimmy Kimmel Live is not the first to think of Captain Marvel and Pulp Fiction parallels, but they whipped up a mashup that is perfect. In the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury are seen in a bar where Danvers is questioning a young Fury. Kimmel and crew took Danvers questions and then replaced Fury's answers with Jackson's Jules Winnfield character from Pulp Fiction, leading to a short, but hilarious exchange. Kimmel says, "What Disney did to cut 25 years off Sam Jackson's face, they really knocked this one out of the park," and he's entirely correct about that.

Now that Jimmy Kimmel Live! and crew have put the idea out into the world, one can imagine that there are going to be a lot more Captain Marvel and Pulp Fiction mashups when the latter is released on Blu-ray in the coming months. For now, the Carol Danvers standalone movie hits theaters this evening for the preview screenings and tomorrow for the normal release date. With that being said, the Blu-ray release will probably be around 6 months from now, which will give fans plenty of time to map out their mashups.

Pulp Fiction was released at the end of 1994 and became a force to be reckoned with, thanks to the critical buzz from the May premiere at Cannes where it won the Palme d'Or. By 1995, the movie was everywhere, including the top of the billboard charts with its soundtrack full of diverse songs. Captain Marvel takes place at that same time and gives MCU fans a chance to see where it all really began for the Avengers, which is a lot different than the violence that Quentin Tarantino brought to the big screen in 1994.

Captain Marvel held its world premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week and it is ready to be released to the general public. Early reviews for the movie have been positive, but it will be left to the fans to decide where it stands with the rest of the MCU's massive output. There's a lot to be excited about for Marvel fans right now and the introduction of Carol Danvers is a big one, which will set the stage for Avengers: Endgame. You can check out the Pulp Fiction and Captain Marvel mashup below, thanks to Jimmy Kimmel's Twitter account.