According to sources, Captain Marvel will be unlike anything we've ever seen before and it will redefine the superhero movie genre. These are pretty bold statements, especially since the Marvel Cinematic Universe is riding so high with the success of Infinity War, which some consider to be a game-changer as well. The MCU is currently on an unprecedented interconnected journey, with 19 movies that all work together in a cohesive and entertaining manner. So, what will Captain Marvel have that hasn't been seen on the big screen before?

A new report from Screen Geek suggests that Captain Marvel will be something that nobody has been expecting as well as something that has never been seen before. The report mentions some of the past MCU movies that have stuck out from the rest and insists that Captain Marvel will be the one to shatter the mold. Production for the movie is currently underway in Los Angeles and the behind-the-scenes pictures have been promising, but we haven't really seen anything jaw dropping just yet. The report states.

"Though Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War were all different and original movies, nothing is going to be as different and original as Captain Marvel. The upcoming movie from Anna Bolden and Ryan Fleck is going to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe and give us something no one has seen before - and something that no fan is expecting."

Additionally, fans of DC Films and Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman and Marvel's Infinity War haven't seen anything yet, according to the source. Comparisons to Wonder Woman are going to start coming out more frequently as the release date for Captain Marvel approaches. MCU fans are excited to see what Carol Danvers will bring into Avengers 4. The report continues to say this.

"Wonder Woman was obviously considered a very important movie for women, but Captain Marvel is going to blow it away. It's going to completely redefine superhero movies - similar to how Marvel Studios changed everything back in 2008. If you thought Infinity War was a game-changer, you're not ready for what's coming in Captain Marvel."

It's important to note that this information comes from one of those "trusted inside sources," so we'll take this information with a grain of salt. But, it seems that Captain Marvel will have a big role in setting up the next phase of the MCU, which has been talked about by Marvel Studios for months now. As far as it changing the landscape of the superhero movie genre, we'll just have to wait and see when the movie hits screens in March.

As with most of what Marvel Studios does, they're keeping a tight lid on anything regarding Captain Marvel. Brie Larson, who stars as Carol Danvers has been sharing videos of her extensive training on social media, detailing the intense work that she is maintaining while the production is underway. This is a pretty exciting report, so hopefully it proves to be true in the end. You can read the original report at Screen Geek.