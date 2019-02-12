Want to be fully pulled into the world of Captain Marvel? The next exciting chapter in the MCU is coming to ScreenX. What is that exactly? We have the stunning trailer, which gives you an idea how this all-immersive format works. And it looks incredible.

CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading cinema technology company, announced today that Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel, is coming to theaters in the ScreenX format on March 8, 2018. Captain Marvel will be the third movie from Marvel to be converted into ScreenX, and the latest collaboration between The Walt Disney Studios and CJ 4DPLEX, following the globally successful ScreenX release of Black Panther and Ant-Man and The Wasp. Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson in the title role and is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Related: Captain Marvel Super Bowl Trailer Has Carol Danvers Smashing Skrulls

CJ 4DPLEX is introducing Captain Marvel in this fully immersive format. ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie. Said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

"Captain Marvel is another great movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that continues to showcase the full potential of the ScreenX format by taking us on an otherworldly heroic journey. We are thrilled to team with The Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios to bring this inspiring new heroine to audiences in our newest cinematic experience."

ScreenX has quickly enhanced its international reach, successfully screening Hollywood blockbusters and local feature films alike, including a record of eight Hollywood blockbusters released in ScreenX in 2018. In the past 12 months alone, ScreenX has seen a surge in the number of ScreenX installed auditoriums, which have grown to 200, a more than 50% increase year-over-year and will nearly double its footprint with the recently announced expansion plan with the Cineworld Group to open 100 locations across the U.S. and Europe.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers. The story is by Nicole Perlman & Meg LeFauve and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck & Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and the screenplay is by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck & Geneva Robertson-Dworet. "Captain Marvel" opens on March 8, 2019 in U.S. theaters.