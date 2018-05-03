Filming for Captain Marvel is currently underway in Los Angeles and there have been quite a bit of photos from the set that have leaked. Last week, we were treated to our first look at Samuel L. Jackson as a young, two-eyed Nick Fury along with some background shots that show off the early 1990s aesthetic. Now, we're looking at some new set pictures that depict Brie Larson as Carol Danvers on top of a train, preparing for battle.

Interest in the Captain Marvel has begun to spike after the release of Infinity War last week and many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are starting to wonder how big of a role Carol Danvers will have in the upcoming Avengers 4. For now, Brie Larson is filming scenes for the stand-alone movie, which will hit theaters early next year, ahead of the release of the follow up to Infinity War. Some new photos from the set have leaked that show Larson on top of a train, with a blue screen behind her, getting ready for battle.

When asked about why Captain Marvel didn't show up in Infinity War, screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus revealed that they didn't want the character to show up in the movie without being a fully-formed character, meaning they wanted her to make her MCU debut after being introduced. However, it seems that Carol Danvers will have a pretty large part to play in Avengers 4, after her debut in Captain Marvel. The screenwriters have hinted that her intense military background will show up in the story at some point.

As for how Captain Marvel will fit into the MCU, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely say that the movie, along with Ant-Man 2 will have meaningful ties to Avengers 4, which has led to speculation that MCU devotees will be seeing some pretty meaningful post-credit scenes in both upcoming movies that take place before the events in Infinity War. Captain Marvel is set in the early 1990s while Ant-Man 2 takes place directly before Infinity War. It's believed that the ending of Ant-Man 2 and Infinity War could match along with the Captain Marvel movie.

Now that we've seen Brie Larson in action on the set of Captain Marvel numerous times and been introduced to Samuel L. Jackson as the young Nick Fury, many are beginning to wonder when we'll see Jude Law's Mar-Vell in full costume. We've seen the actor on the set, but he had a robe on, covering up what looked to be Kree armor, much like Carol Danvers'. For now, we'll have to take what we can get. It seems that a large degree of filming will or has taken place on a soundstage since a lot of the movie is expected to take place in space, with plenty of motion capture action going on.

Brie Larson shooting a scene for #CaptainMarvel today in LA! It looks like Carol Danvers is fighting someone on top of a train! pic.twitter.com/bs1LoeCbRy — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) May 1, 2018