The new trailer for Captain Marvel is here. Marvel Studios still hasn't released the Avengers 4 trailer, which has a great many fans feeling frustrated. But to help appease the Marvel loving masses, the studio has unveiled this latest footage from the upcoming superhero standalone, which introduces Oscar-winner Brie Larson as Carol Danvers. This latest trailer gives us our best look at the movie to date, which is set to shake things up quite a bit.

Up to this point, the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline has gone back as far as WWII with Captain America: The First Avenger, with bits of Ant-Man exploring Hank Pym in the 60s and 70s. There are very large gaps in between leading up to the events of Iron Man in 2008. However, Captain Marvel serves as a prequel to the events of the MCU as we know it, taking place in the heart of the 90s, with both trailers making that perfectly clear. The first teaser famously featured a Blockbuster Video, which gave quite a few people nostalgic feels.

Hardcore fans of the MCU know that setting this movie in the 90s will serve a greater purpose than just cramming in a bunch of references to grunge music and things we all miss. It will even go beyond seeing a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg). No doubt, Captain Marvel will reveal a great many important things that we previously didn't understand or even know about within this universe. Also, since much of the movie will be taking place in the far reaches of space, we're going to be exploring even more of the wider-ranging universe beyond Earth. Plus, the Skrulls are going to be introduced and, given their history in Marvel Comics and the fact that they're known shapeshifters, who knows what that could mean.

Looking at the more isolated picture, this is a big moment for the MCU, as they have yet to have a female-fronted superhero movie up to this point. But better late than never certainly applies here, and it looks like they're pulling out all the stops for their first go around in this arena. Not only do they have a recent Academy Award winning actress in Brie Larson starring as the titular character, but this movie looks very ambitious and unlike anything we've seen in the MCU so far. And at this point, that's really saying something.

The cast also includes Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn, who is set to play the leader of the Skrulls. Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden (Mississippi Grind) are in the director's chair, which is also significant since it marks the first time that a female director has been behind the camera for an MCU movie. Marvel is set to unleash Captain Marvel in theaters on March 8, 2019. Be sure to check out the new trailer below.