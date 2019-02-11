A brand new TV spot for Captain Marvel has arrived online. With the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe less than a month away, Marvel Studios and Disney are doing what they do best and marketing this movie like it's nobody's business. Perhaps only somewhat hardcore comic book readers knew who Carol Danvers was a year ago, but a year from now, after Brie Larson brings her to life on the big screen, everyone is going to know her name. And this latest spot showcases exactly why.

The beginning of the spot focuses on the adversity that Carol Danvers had to overcome in her younger years on Earth, up through her days in the Air Force. She was told she would never fly and, because she was a girl, was told she couldn't do things her whole life. That turned out to be terribly untrue and she's going to make everyone look and feel silly for ever telling her what she couldn't do. Brie Larson even punctuates the promo by saying, "I'm kinda done with you telling me what I can't do."

We are officially 20 movies into the MCU and, more than a decade after it all kicked off with Iron Man, there hasn't been a female-fronted solo title in the bunch. That's all set to change with Captain Marvel. It's clear that Carol Danvers' identity as a woman is going to be a huge focal point, but most definitely portrayed as a major strength. It probably doesn't hurt that a female director is behind the camera for the first time in the MCU, with Ana Boden co-directing alongside Ryan Fleck. The two previously helmed Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson together.

One of the major appeals is that this movie takes place in the 90s. That's not a major focus in this particular promo, but it's going to be important. Not just because it means we get to see Nick Fury and Agent Coulson de-aged in their 90s glory, but because we're going to be exploring a time period that hasn't yet been explored much in the MCU. Undoubtedly, that's going to bring with it some significant reveals. Also, given that the shapeshifting alien race known as the Skrulls are the main villains, who knows what kind of craziness will end up on display.

Early box office tracking has Marvel's latest bringing in an amazing $140 million on its opening weekend. Tracking has proved to be somewhat unreliable for big blockbusters in recent years, but if it gets anywhere near that number this will be a massive success. The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Jude Law and Djimon Hounsou. Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8, just ahead of the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame on April 26. Be sure to check out the new TV spot from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel below.