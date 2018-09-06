As it turns out, taking the leap and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn't so easy for Brie Larson, who says that she nearly turned Captain Marvel down. Even without training, taking on a role of that magnitude eats up a lot of your time, just ask Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, or Chris Evans, or anybody else who stars in the MCU. Add in the fact that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is hyping Carol Danvers to be a Tony Stark-like character for the upcoming Phase 4, and that's a lot of pressure. Taking all of that into account, Larson had another reason for thinking so hard about the role.

Even though Brie Larson in an Academy Award winning actress, she isn't someone that is spotted in the tabloids very often. And if she is, it's because of her new role as Captain Marvel. Fan reaction to Larson joining the MCU was immense, and as the release date nears, anticipation rises. But it wasn't always like that for the actress. Larson had this to say about hesitating to take the role.

"I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous. I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future."

In the end, the powerful role of Carol Danvers was too much to turn down for Brie Larson, who likes playing the role of a strong female lead who "says what's on her mind and doesn't let people stand in her way." The actress says that her part in Captain Marvel has been "incredibly empowering," and likes that there are different components to the character. Part Kree and part Human, Carol Danvers can sometimes be impulsive and is often at odds within herself. Larson explains.

"You have this Kree part of her that's unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive. Then there's this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It's the thing that gets her in trouble, but it's also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her."

Captain Marvel is not going to be a traditional origin story, which has MCU fans wondering how the story will unfold. Carol Danvers will appear in the film with her powers intact right from the start, but will have to learn how to harness them, according to co-star Jude Law. In addition, there are some pictures of Brie Larson in street clothing and from her stint in the Air Force, which leads many to believe that her backstory will be told in flashbacks.

According to Brie Larson, Captain Marvel isn't cutting any corners when it comes to showing the dynamic emotional range of Carol Danvers, which let her stretch her acting abilities. The actress highlights her dramatic talents as a key component that will help set the first female-led MCU movie apart from all other superhero films, and for that, she is proud. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th and then Carol Danvers will show up again in Avengers 4 a month later. In the meantime, you can check out the rest of the interview with Brie Larson at Entertainment Weekly.