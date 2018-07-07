Captain Marvel has wrapped principal photography, according to co-director Ryan Fleck. Production for the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe started back in late March (after a short burst in January) and was announced by Brie Larson when she shared a picture of herself in the cockpit of a fighter jet. Since then, the project has been filming in and around the Los Angeles area as well as some short stints in New Orleans, Louisiana. Captain Marvel is now up next after the release of this week's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Ryan Fleck took to Instagram to share that filming on Captain Marvel is now finished by posting a picture of a shooting schedule that noted that it was day 75 out of 75. Carol Danvers actress Brie Larson trained incredibly hard for the role, which did not stop while production was underway. Larson kept MCU fans up to date on her intense training regimen throughout the filming of the movie, letting everybody know that she can bench press far more than most people who will be going to see the movie when it hits theaters in March.

Physical strength is one of the many powers that Captain Marvel possesses. It has been said that she is the strongest character in the Marvel world and Kevin Feige has stated that Carol Danvers will be the new face of the MCU moving forward. Not only is Carol Danvers going to be the first woman to get a standalone film within the MCU, but she's also going to be the one leading the charge for Phase 4, which begins after the conclusion of Avengers 4. All of this information is still in its infancy, but it has fans more than a little excited about the release of Captain Marvel.

Behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of Captain Marvel have given MCU fans a sneak peek at what Brie Larson's Carol Danvers is all about. We've seen action scenes as well as some interaction with a young Nick Fury. The movie takes place in the early 1990s and Samuel L. Jackson was spotted on the set with motion capture dots on his face that will be used to de-age his character by 25 years, which also gives him the gift of being able to see out of both eyes for the film.

Captain Marvel is officially heading into post-production, which means that a teaser will be on the way in the months to come. The MCU will not be attending this year's San Diego Comic-Con, so we can't count on anything being released that soon. However, it's safe to assume that our first real look at Brie Larson's Carol Danvers will arrive sometime this fall, ahead of the March of 2019 release date. While we wait for that first footage, you can check out the official announcement that Captain Marvel has wrapped production below, provided by Ryan Fleck's Instagram account.