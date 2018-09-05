Set It Up and Everybody Wants Some! star Glen Powell, who is currently writing the screenplay for the live action reboot of the hit '90s animated series Captain Planet, has spoken up about what audiences should expect from this non-DC or Marvel superhero movie. According to Glen Powell, the upcoming Captain Planet will be more "subversive, fun, dark and irreverent" than the previous takes on the climate-focused superhero.

Millions of people were shocked when the upcoming Captain Planet movie was first announced, especially when it was revealed that it was going to be helmed by Leonardo DiCaprio's production company Appian Way Productions. Though it's unclear how personally involved DiCaprio is going to be, Glen Powell did confirm that DiCaprio is indeed playing a part behind the scenes. There have also been a number of rumors that DiCaprio will be playing the role of Captain Planet himself, but there is no official confirmation at this time. While Leonardo DiCaprio is typically not known for working on superhero movies, Captain Planet does seem like the perfect fit for the Oscar-winning actor considering how much DiCaprio fights to protect the environment.

Understandably, Captain Planet will be a difficult movie to pull off, considering how bright and campy the original cartoon was. However, according to Powell, they are doing a good job at the moment and are rather pleased with how the project is turning out. Here is what Glen Powell had to say on the current development of the project.

"They've tried to make it into a superhero movie before, but they kind of did like an earnest take and ours is way more subversive and fun and like dark and irreverent... Sometimes you have to think of these things logically. If you have a blue superhero with a green mullet, you can't do like an earnest take on that. You have to go at it from a fun [direction]... It's been an interesting process and it's taken a long time but now we're getting that up and going and we're really stoked about it."

Though the release, and even the production, of Captain Planet is still certainly a ways away, we can't help but get excited for this reboot of the hit '90s cartoon series. Captain Planet gained a huge following back when it first aired, going on to become the second longest TV series in the United States during that decade with 113 episodes. This reboot is likely being marketed to the demographic of kids who watched the series during the early '90s, with hopes that this demographic will bring their kids to see the reboot as well.

Though Captain Planet is certainly not the most discussed or anticipated upcoming superhero movie, it certainly shows a lot more promise than many other superhero movies currently on the market. Screenwriter Glen Powell's interview with The Hollywood Reporter only gets us more excited for this upcoming reboot, as it looks as though it will be a welcome, family friendly change of pace in between the dark and gritty DC movies and the comedically raunchy Marvel movies.