Captain Planet of Captain Planet and the Planeteers is trending with fans celebrating the eco-friendly superhero in honor of Earth Day. In the classic cartoon series, Captain Planet is a superhero who's conjured up by five young friends with magical rings using the powers of Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Heart. He would also star in his own sequel series The New Adventures of Captain Planet in the mid 1990s.

For many years, fans have associated Captain Planet with Earth Day because of the show's themes of environmentalism. Earth Day 2021 brings no changes to that tradition, as the day has fans everywhere remembering the legendary superhero. At the very least, the catchy theme song is getting sung by random fans, sometimes in awkward situations where nobody else around them is familiar with the show.

"Y'all can try as hard as you want to save the earth but we all know deep down that the only one who can save it is Captain Planet," one fan says on Twitter. "He's our hero and is going to take pollution down to zero."

Y’all can try as hard as you want to save the earth but we all know deep down that the only one who can save it is Captain Planet. He’s our hero and is going to take pollution down to zero. — Trace Mollet (@TraceMollet) April 22, 2021

"Growing up watching Captain Planet, I realized how important it is to save the earth," says someone else. "May our powers combine to make this earth truly a place for our future generation. #EarthDay2021"

Growing up watching Captain Planet, I realized how important it is to save the earth. May our powers combine to make this earth truly a place for our future generation. #EarthDay2021 — student of the game (@OwulaOdartei) April 22, 2021

Including a video clip of the Captain Planet intro, another fan wrote, "Every year on Earth Day I can't help but think of the Captain Planettheme song." Just be aware that the song will be stuck in your head all day if you watch the video, if it's not already just from being Earth Day.

Every year on Earth Day I can’t help but think of the Captain Planet theme song: pic.twitter.com/OvVz9Y4YuD — okayroque (@okayroque) April 22, 2021

The Earth-loving superhero was also given a new piece of fan art from someone who "drew Captain Planet in honor of #EarthDay," which you can take a look at below.

"Principal today started the morning announcements with the Captain Planet theme, and though I was jamming out and flooded with nostalgia I am pretty sure none of our elementary students know who Captain Planet is... Happy Earth Day Fam!" tweeted an elementary school teacher. At least the faculty there has an appreciation for a certain cartoon superhero team from the 1990s.

Principal today started the morning announcements with the “Captain Planet” theme, and though I was jamming out and flooded with nostalgia I am pretty sure none of our elementary students know who Captain Planet is...😂 and yet a little 😔.



Happy Earth Day Fam! pic.twitter.com/f0BQpUTRP3 — Joe Johnstone (@HappiestofJoes) April 22, 2021

KOCO 5 news morning anchor Jason Hackett similarly tweeted: "In honor of #EarthDay, I started singing the Captain Planet theme song in the studio this morning. No one joined in. Not a soul. Am I out of touch?"

In honor of #EarthDay, I started singing the 'Captain Planet' theme song in the studio this morning. No one joined in. Not a soul.



Am I out of touch? pic.twitter.com/7lvM3N9ib6 — Jason Hackett (@KOCOJason) April 22, 2021

While Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die sketch ten years ago, there's never been an official Captain Planet movie. Various versions of a movie adaptation have been attempted over the years, but none of the projects have been able to get out of development hell. The closest we came was in 2016 when Paramount Pictures teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way to develop a Captain Planet movie written by Jono Matt and Glen Powell. Like the others before it, this seems to have died out as well.

In any case, if you want to revisit the original Captain Planet and the Planeteers, it's airing all day long until midnight in honor of Earth Day on Boomerang.

Captain Planet: You too can save the world, Planeteers!

Me, a 90's child, deciding to go into wildlife conservation: pic.twitter.com/f2rRwtJq99 — Gabi Fleury (they/them) 🏳️‍🌈 🇧🇷 🇦🇴 🐆 (@fleurygs) April 22, 2021

Captain Planet he's the man!



Happy Earth Day!!! pic.twitter.com/0cTX2YSAKQ — Citizen Sain 🥸 (@funnybisnyss) April 22, 2021

Captain Planet is trending . This used to be my show back then ! pic.twitter.com/0KVE6wMIlQ — 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 🇭🇹 (@TheGoodLife_32) April 22, 2021